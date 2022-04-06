ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Antique experts The American Pickers to film episodes on Pa.: Here’s how to submit your collection

By Sean Adams
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dust off that old chair you keep in the attic, because the documentary series “American Pickers” will be filming episodes in Pennsylvania in June of 2022. The History Channel...

