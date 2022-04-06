“Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk at Red Rock Cemetery

Sedona News – The Sedona Historical Society has announced that a limited number of ticket holders will travel back in time to meet some of Sedona’s earliest pioneers at a cemetery walk at Sedona’s oldest cemetery on April 29 and 30. The Schuerman Red Rock Cemetery on the Upper Red Rock Loop Road will be the site of this cemetery walk, introducing attendees to some of the brave souls who experienced triumph and tragedy while carving out a life in Red Rock country.

“Voices from the Grave-Spring Spirits Rising” is an open-air cemetery tour with re-enactments by professional actors where original pioneers are interred. The show will include musical interludes and all ticket holders will receive a ‘swag’ bag of gifts and treats.

The historic pioneers expected to ‘share’ their stories will be Jim Thompson, Oak Creek Canyon’s first permanent Anglo settler, Jesse Elmer, a homesteader and namesake of Elmersville, and Dorette Schuerman who established the cemetery with the burial of her little daughter, Clara in 1893. Guests will also meet members of the Kurtz and Jones families, along with hearing history about the earliest Hispanic families – the Chavezes and Armijos.

Tickets are $25/person, must be purchased in advance, and are now available on the Society’s website SedonaMuseum.org. This program is not recommended for children under 13 years of age.

Tickets are limited. Proceeds will benefit care and maintenance of the Society’s two historic cemeteries. Sponsorships are available by contacting Michele at 202-997-3234.

For more information, call 928-282-7038.

