Canneseries Long Form Competition: Israel’s ‘The Lesson’ Scoops Two Prizes

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Israeli drama The Lesson has won two prizes in this year’s prestigious Canneseries Longform Competition.

Kan 11’s six-parter featuring Fauda’s Doron Ben-David about Amir, a 43-year-old teacher, and Lian, a 17-year-old student, who engage in an emotional conflict, won Best Series and Best Performance for co-lead Maya Landsman. Federation Entertainment boarded the drama several days ago.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Audrey Est Revenue won the Dior Grand Award, Best Music was awarded to Sky Deutschland’s Souls and Belgium’s Hacked took first prize in Short Form Series.

The prestigious prizes were awarded at a swanky event in Cannes tonight, which sees out the Canneseries drama forum and Mip TV.

Call My Agent! creator Fanny Herrero was President of the Jury which consisted of actors Denis O’Hare, Anne Marivin, Sami Outalbali, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Composer Daniel Pemberton. Writer Anthony Horowitz sat on the Short Form Jury.

The other finalists included Academy Award winners Oliver Hirschbiegel’s Punishment and Jean-Xavier De Lestrade’s The Inside Game, Seeds of Wrath, alongside the likes of Zentropa’s The Dreamer Becoming Karen Blixen.

IndieWire

PGA Film Awards Push ‘CODA,’ ‘Summer of Soul,’ and ‘Encanto’ Toward Oscar Wins

Click here to read the full article. In a year when many awards voters saw their films on television and not in theaters, Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” dominated predictive Oscar precursors: the Directors Guild, BAFTAs, and the Critics Choice Awards. But Jane Campion’s twisty ’20s western did not take them all. Apple’s “CODA” has now won two powerful guild awards that could presage how Oscar members will vote: the Screen Actors and the Producers. Like “Parasite” in 2020, the SAG Ensemble award for “CODA” signaled widespread support for a low-budget indie, which broke out big at digital Sundance 2021 and generated...
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
Deadline

French Hip-Hop Drama ‘Le Monde De Demain’ Scoops Series Mania International Competition Grand Prize

Click here to read the full article. French hip-hop series Le Monde de Demain has scooped the Grand Prize at the Series Mania International Competition. Announced at a ceremony tonight and presided over by Jury President Julia Sinkevych, Arte/Netflix’s TV series about the birth of the French rap movement beat off stiff competition from the likes of Michael Hirst’s Billy the Kid and Israel’s Fire Dance. Based on an original idea by Katell Quillévéré and Hélier Cisterne, the show, which translates in English as World of Tomorrow, features the likes of JoeyStarr and DJ Détonateur S, who created a rebellious and euphoric form of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

MUBI Buys Berlin Golden Bear Winner ‘Alcarras,’ U.S. Theatrical Release Set for 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Global streaming service MUBI has snapped up Carla Simón’s Berlin Golden Bear winner “Alcarràs” for the U.S., U.K. and a raft of other markets. Spanish director Simón’s “Alcarràs” premiered in Competition at the 2022 Berlinale, where it won the Golden Bear for best film. It was one of the last Competition titles to unspool at the festival — which took place in person after two years — but emerged as a hot favorite following its premiere, with unanimous critical adoration for Simón’s film, which features an ensemble of entirely non-professional actors. MUBI — which is...
MOVIES
Deadline

New York Attorney General Wants Donald Trump Held In Contempt Of Court

Click here to read the full article. New York Letitia James asked a judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court, arguing that the former president had refused to comply with a court order to produce documents related to his financial dealings. James filed the motion in New York County State Supreme Court. If approved, Trump could be fined $10,000 for every day that he continues to resist the court order. In a statement, James said that “instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above...
MANHATTAN, NY
Deadline

Deadline

