Baldwin County, GA

Flood Watch issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Laurens by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Bleckley; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Houston; Laurens; Montgomery; Pulaski; Stewart; Sumter; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Washington;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Autauga, Baldwin, Bibb, Blount, Butler, Chilton, Conecuh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Baldwin; Bibb; Blount; Butler; Chilton; Conecuh; Cullman; Dallas; Escambia; Jefferson; Limestone; Lowndes; Mobile; Monroe; Morgan; Perry; Shelby; St. Clair; Wilcox TORNADO WATCH 63 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BALDWIN BIBB BLOUNT BUTLER CHILTON CONECUH CULLMAN DALLAS ESCAMBIA JEFFERSON LIMESTONE LOWNDES MOBILE MONROE MORGAN PERRY SHELBY ST. CLAIR WILCOX
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several counties in far northeast Georgia were excluded from this Warning because our local Frost/Freeze program (for the higher elevations of northeast Georgia) does not begin until mid April. Also, the low temperatures expected for tonight across those areas is closer to normal for this time of year (compared to Sunday morning).
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Butler, Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin; Butler; Mobile FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Butler, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Baldwin, Clarke and Mobile. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 916 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Saraland, Monroeville, Satsuma, Creola, Frisco City, Grove Hill, Stockton, McCullough, Peterman, Axis, Uriah, Whatley, Excel, Beatrice, Vredenburgh, Repton, Pine Apple, Poarch Creek Reservation, I65 And AL 225 and I65 And AL 158. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Laurens, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 08:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Dodge; Laurens; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Laurens County in central Georgia Dodge County in central Georgia Central Wilcox County in central Georgia * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 817 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Abbeville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastman, Abbeville, Cadwell, Rhine, Chauncey, Union, Plainfield, Cedar Creek, Cedar Grove, Antioch Church, Jay Bird Springs, Browning, Five Points, Achord and Godwinsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, GA
Wide Open Eats

Georgia Peaches May Be Gone Forever in Less Than 80 Years

From peach pie to peach wine, Georgia is the place to go for these sweet, summery fruits. The Peach State is beloved for its bountiful peach season that happens every summer, when fresh Georgia peaches are harvested in abundance to be enjoyed on their own, made into cobblers, and so much more. However, scientists predict that we won't be able to enjoy the delicious peaches in Georgia for much longer if climate change continues at its current rate.
GEORGIA STATE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bibb; Blount; Chilton; Dallas; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Marengo; Perry; Pickens; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Marengo, Marion, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall, and streams and creeks are swollen. A strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall. Forecast rainfall totals are in the 1-3 inch range in the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lonoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lonoke FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas and eastern Arkansas, including the following counties, in central Arkansas, Lonoke and Prairie. In eastern Arkansas, Monroe and Woodruff. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 08:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Laurens THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAURENS AND CENTRAL DODGE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bibb, Dallas, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 05:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bibb; Dallas; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Cahaba River At Centreville affecting Bibb, Perry and Dallas Counties. .Flooding continues on the Cahaba River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Thursday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cahaba River At Centreville. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Pasture lands begin to flood in the Centreville area. At 30.0 feet, Considerable flooding of farm and pasture lands in the area occurs...and cattle may need to be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to crest at 26.6 feet tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Dade; DeKalb; Douglas; Emanuel; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Pike; Polk; Putnam; Rockdale; South Fulton; Spalding; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Whitfield; Wilkes; Wilkinson HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be southeast at 5 to 10 mph with occasional gusts to 15 mph possible. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bibb, Jefferson, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bibb; Jefferson; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Cahaba River At Centreville affecting Bibb, Perry and Dallas Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Cahaba River Near Cahaba Heights affecting Bibb, Jefferson and Shelby Counties. .Flooding continues on the Cahaba River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cahaba River Near Cahaba Heights. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs in the Cahaba Heights area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 15.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Harris, Houston, Southern Liberty, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Harris; Houston; Southern Liberty; Trinity FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Harris, Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker and Waller. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. If you are on the road overnight please be on the lookout for flooded roadways and do not attempt to cross any flooded roads that you encounter. It is very difficult to judge the depth of the water at night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will slowly move through the watch area bringing a band of showers and thunderstorms...some with locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible. With this slow moving cold front will come the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of rain in some localized areas with isolated higher amounts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Chattahoochee, Coweta by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Chattahoochee; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Fayette; Glascock; Hancock; Harris; Heard; Houston; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Muscogee; Peach; Pike; Pulaski; Putnam; Schley; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Grimes; Houston; Inland Harris; Madison; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker; Waller FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Harris, Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker and Waller. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. If you are on the road overnight please be on the lookout for flooded roadways and do not attempt to cross any flooded roads that you encounter. It is very difficult to judge the depth of the water at night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will slowly move through the watch area bringing a band of showers and thunderstorms...some with locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible. With this slow moving cold front will come the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of rain in some localized areas with isolated higher amounts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Glynn, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Brantley; Glynn; Pierce; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia East central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Brantley County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Raybon, or 8 miles east of Patterson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Gardi, Everett, Broadhurst, Mount Pleasant and Hortense. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson Snowfall Accumulations Possible Across Upper Cumberland Region Late Tonight A chance over to all snow showers is expected across Upper Cumberland Region late tonight into early morning hours on Saturday. Some snowfall accumulations will be possible, with higher elevations of Upper Cumberland Region experiencing around one half inch of snowfall accumulation. Road conditions could be impacted, so exercise caution on roadways across this area as late night hours progress. Any snowfall accumulations should quickly melt as temperatures rise into upper 30s to lower 40s as mid to late morning hours on Saturday progress.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Jones, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Glascock; Greene; Hancock; Jones; Morgan; Oglethorpe; Putnam; Taliaferro; Warren; Washington; Wilkes; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Bibb, Hancock, Glascock, Taliaferro, southern Wilkes, Jones, northwestern Wilkinson, Baldwin, Warren, southeastern Morgan, Putnam, Greene, northwestern Washington and south central Oglethorpe Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1232 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Penfield to near Rockville to Cross Keys, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Milledgeville, Eatonton, Washington, Greensboro, Gray, Warrenton, Sparta, Gibson, Crawfordville, Union Point, Ivey, Woodville, White Plains, Siloam, Norwood, Payne, Mitchell, Rayle and Buckhead. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA

Community Policy