Flood Watch issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Glascock; Greene; Hancock; Jones; Morgan; Oglethorpe; Putnam; Taliaferro; Warren; Washington; Wilkes; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Bibb, Hancock, Glascock, Taliaferro, southern Wilkes, Jones, northwestern Wilkinson, Baldwin, Warren, southeastern Morgan, Putnam, Greene, northwestern Washington and south central Oglethorpe Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1232 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Penfield to near Rockville to Cross Keys, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Milledgeville, Eatonton, Washington, Greensboro, Gray, Warrenton, Sparta, Gibson, Crawfordville, Union Point, Ivey, Woodville, White Plains, Siloam, Norwood, Payne, Mitchell, Rayle and Buckhead. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0