Flood Watch issued for Chattahoochee, Crawford, Emanuel, Glascock, Greene, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 14:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Tuesday. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel. White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the White and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall the weekend before last. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash is between Vincennes and Mount Carmel. The crest on the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton. The last of the flooding on the lower reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers is expected to end late Friday into early Saturday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Flood waters begin to enter the two breaks in the Honey Creek Levee maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. These two breaks occurred during the April 2013 flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.0 feet Thursday, March 24. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

