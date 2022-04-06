ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Coachella Headliners Through The Years: Kanye, Beyoncé, Beck, Prince, Radiohead And Beyond – Photo Gallery

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOthE_0f1PWYS300

Click here to read the full article.

Over the two-plus decades from 1999-2022, 58 acts have headlined the Coachella Music and Arts Festival (59 if you count Tupac’s hologram).

Among the headliners who’ve taken to the main stage multiple times are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Cure, Bjork, Rage Against the Machine and, the all-time leader, Radiohead.

Other major acts to front the event include Beyoncé, Prince, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, Coldplay, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine and Roger Waters.

The Coachella Festival began as a two-day event in October 1999. After a year off in 2020, the event returned in 2001 and went to three days in 2007 before adding a second weekend in 2012.

This year marks another return for the festival — after pandemic-related cancelations in 2020 and 2021 — with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd among the top acts.

Click on the gallery above to see every Coachella headliner since 1999.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond

Click here to read the full article. We’re so glad we had this time together… Here is a look at some of the TV series that ended this year, are about to wrap or are going dark in 2023. Click through the photo gallery above. Among the series wrapping their runs soon are two of TV’s biggest dramas of the 21st century: The Walking Dead and This Is Us. And a number of genre-defining series are slated to end in 2023 including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Atlanta and Stranger Things. Veteran dramas including Peaky Blinders, Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, Ozark, Queen Sugar, Ray...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime ‘As The World Turns’, ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Moving To Disney+ In Stunning Move After 16 Years On ABC

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hold on to your Danskins: Dancing with the Stars is relocating to Disney+ in a groundbreaking arrangement. DWTS has received a two-year pickup — for Seasons 31 and 32 — and will debut exclusively on Disney+ this fall in the U.S. and Canada, becoming the first live series to debut on the service. It is also believed to be the first live streaming reality show in the U.S., marking another milestone for direct-to-consumer platforms. In an advisory to its affiliate stations sent this morning, ABC notes that NFL football is part of its plans for...
NFL
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Eminem
Person
Bjork
Person
Kanye
Person
Prince
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Tupac
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Roger Waters
Person
Beck
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
fox40jackson.com

Petition to remove Kanye West as Coachella headliner receives nearly 30K signatures

Thousands of people have signed a petition to remove Kanye West as a headliner at this year’s Coachella. The online petition was started last week on Change.org by a user named Caramello Marie. The user states in the petition that West, who legally changed his name to “Ye” earlier this year, should be removed from Coachella’s lineup due to his social media attacks against his ex Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, “SNL” star Pete Davidson.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#Coldplay#Cbs
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Discusses The Moment She Knew It Was Over For Kate And Toby

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for This Is Us’ Season 6 episode “The Hill.”. The final Big Three Trilogy continued with This Is Us’ latest episode, “The Hill,” and this week was all about our Katie girl — well, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) to be exact. Fans have known that “KaToby” is headed for divorce, and it’s been hard to watch the cracks grow larger in their relationship so far this season. This episode didn’t deal the death blow to the marriage, as we know from a flash-forward that an accident involving little Jack and the family’s smoker will be involved, but the couple seemed to hit the point of no return.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West calling him a racial slur: “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this"

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West repeatedly used a racial slur to describe The Daily Show host after Noah warned that West's comments about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could lead to violence. In a comment under the post, Noah wrote how inspiration West has been to him. “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” Noah wrote, according to The Wrap. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. Oh and as for K**n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

67K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy