adidas Is Giving Away Free Coachella Tickets — Here’s How to Win

By Christine Flammia
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
adidas is in the midst of its Members Week, a week-long event where the brand offers exclusive discounts, releases and giveaways on some of its best stuff for adiClub members. You have your fair share of sneaker drops — notably, an adidas Gazelle indoor sneaker made in collaboration with pro skateboarder Blondey McCoy — and even a re-release of the adidas “Into the Metaverse” NFTs . There will also be in-person activations in Paris, London, Berlin, New York City and Tokyo (though there are no hard details on these yet). And this week, adidas is raffling off two pairs of tickets to Coachella.

For one, it’s thrilling that the musical festival is even happening, since it’s been on pause for the past two years due to the pandemic. And now, you can attend the event without lifting a finger (except for the part where you actually enter the raffle, of course). Here’s the deal: You sign up for the raffle in adidas’ Confirmed app and you need to be an adiClub member, which you can become for free by inputing your info on the adidas app or online .

Once you’ve entered the raffle on the Confirmed app, you’ll be entered to win a pair of VIP tickets for one of the two Coachella weekends: April 15 to 17 or April 22 to 24.  There’s a set of tickets for each weekend that are distributed randomly. The raffle is open now until 12 pm PST on April 8, and the winners will be chosen later that afternoon. In addition to the VIP tickets themselves, adidas will also set you and your plus one up with flights, festival transportation and accommodation. Without a doubt, this is the best way to experience Coachella.

As for the music itself, the performances are stacked: Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Swedish House Mafia will all hit the stage at Coachella 2022. Kanye was supposed to perform, too, but rumor is he dropped out.

adidas’ Confirmed app is specifically designed for making hyped-up sneaker drops more democratic, letting you shop stuff like Yeezy and Jeremy Scott without worrying about bots. (And, of course, it’s also home to the Members Week promotions.) Meanwhile, adiClub is a membership program designed to hook you up with deals on adidas’ more perennial items.

Footwear News

Footwear News

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

