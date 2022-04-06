ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Carrey Jokes About ‘Slapping Someone’ If He Doesn’t Retire: ‘I Want To Be Frighteningly Normal’

By Terry Zeller
 2 days ago
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The comedian appeared to reference the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscar drama as he joked about his plans to leave the spotlight.

Jim Carrey is really ready for some rest and relaxation away from the spotlight! The Oscar nominated actor/comedian opened up about taking a break from Hollywood while promoting his latest movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. “I gotta get out of here before I slap someone,” Jim told ET on the red carpet, appearing to reference the recent Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscar drama.

Jim Carrey opened up more about his impending retirement. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“Honestly, I feel like there’s so many things, because I’ve been so busy for so long, important things that I’ve ignored,” Jim continued, while showcasing his famous sense of humor. “Like, there’s 25 years of Mystery Science Theater I have to catch up on. And there’s painting. I do paint. I’m gonna be putting out NFTs. I’ll announce that on Twitter soon. And that’s kinda fun for me still. ”

“Other than that, I’m going to strive for un-exceptionalism,” he continued. “I want to be frighteningly normal. Nothing going on. Whole lotta nothing.”

The candid response comes almost a week after Jim had revealed he was ready to retire in a recent interview. “I am retiring. I am being fairly serious,” he said in a new interview to Access Hollywood on Thursday, March 31. Jim made a caveat, saying he would consider a script that was “important for people to see.”

“It depends – if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might,” he continued. “I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break. I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

As for the Will Smith/Chris Rock reference, Jim had already laid out his thoughts on the incident, where Will stepped onstage at the Oscars to slap Chris for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “It cast a pall over everybody’s shining moment,” Jim explained to Gayle King. “A lot of people worked really hard to get to that place. And to have their moment in the sun, to get their award for the really hard work they did, it is no mean feat to go through all the stuff you have to go through when you are nominated for an Oscar. It’s a gauntlet of devotion you have to do. It was such a selfish moment that cast a pall over the whole thing.”

ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

