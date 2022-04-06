Part of Cleveland Rd. closing Thr.

Kansas City Southern Railroad has some work to do, but they will have to close a couple of heavily traveled Bossier City Roads in order to get that work done. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, beginning this Saturday, March 26, LA 72, which is Old Minden Road, south of I-20, will be closed at the Railroad Crossing in Bossier City.
A road project on a busy road southwest of Mt. Pleasant this summer is expected to close part of it due to detours. The $2.1 million project involves the intersection of Lincoln and Broomfield roads going north on Lincoln to the Chippewa River. The work will prompt closing the road...
SANDUSKY — A Sandusky home suffered about $400,000 worth of damage in a fire on Monday. A house in the 800 block of Crosstree Lane, off of Cleveland Road (U.S. 6) near Castaway Bay, caught fire Monday afternoon. Sandusky firefighters were called to the neighborhood just after 2 p.m.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A portion of State Street in Rockford will be closed for construction work. W. State from Day Avenue to Independence Avenue will be closed starting Monday. Crews will be expanding the road from two lanes to four lanes. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for detours. The $6.5 […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
The owner of a West Virginia coal-fired power plant says it will be sold or retired next year. Akron, Ohio-based Energy Harbor announced the plan this week for the Pleasants Power station along with a coal and diesel facility in Stratton, Ohio. Energy Harbor says the plan is part of its commitment to become carbon-free. […]
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash has closed a portion of Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Monday.
Officials say the driver of a tanker truck crashed into a PennDOT truck in New Alexandria. Police say there was entrapment but the driver climbed out on their own.
Officials did not have any information on any injuries but did say the driver of the tanker truck was not hauling anything. Route 22 westbound will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the 1980s, Ohio officials considered an industrial site hugging the Cuyahoga River as their preferred location for a state prison – until concerns about the cost and scope of environmental cleanup sent them elsewhere. We’re talking about how Cuyahoga County missed this history in its...
A couple of Ohio lawmakers have introduced a bill that bring two new major airports to the state, one of them near Ravenna. Legislation proposed by Republicans Mike Loychik of Bazetta Township and Gail Pavliga of Portage County outlines a plan to create the Major Air Hub Council to oversee the construction of two new major hub airports in southwest and northeast Ohio.
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A partial closure of Mishawaka Road went into effect on Monday in Elkhart County. The partial closure is between U.S. 33 and Minuteman Way, while the north half of the bridge is replaced. Slowdowns are happening in the area as crews work to replace the...
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A route in Plainville is closed due to a gas leak, police said. Part of Route 10, from Maple Street to New Britain Avenue, is closed due to a gas main leak at a construction site. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. Stay tuned for updates on WTNH in […]
SANDUSKY — An annual volunteer-driven litter removal program returns Saturday with an event scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Tiffin Avenue underpass. The Sandusky Neighborhoods Clean-Up program calls upon service organizations, youth groups and residents living in zones targeted for major enhancements to pitch in to help. It’s the...
SANDUSKY — Beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, crews will drill test borings at various locations on Columbus Avenue between Adams and Water streets. "The work is expected to take several hours and result in intermittent, partial lane closures," according to a city statement. "We ask that all vehicular traffic be mindful of work zones when traveling through this area."
