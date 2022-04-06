ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Part of Cleveland Rd. closing Thr.

By Register
Sandusky Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDUSKY — On Thursday, Sandusky's water division will close the eastbound lane on...

sanduskyregister.com

Comments / 1

Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Railroad Work to Close Parts of 2 Heavily Traveled Bossier Roads

Kansas City Southern Railroad has some work to do, but they will have to close a couple of heavily traveled Bossier City Roads in order to get that work done. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, beginning this Saturday, March 26, LA 72, which is Old Minden Road, south of I-20, will be closed at the Railroad Crossing in Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Morning Sun

Project to close part of Lincoln Road this summer

A road project on a busy road southwest of Mt. Pleasant this summer is expected to close part of it due to detours. The $2.1 million project involves the intersection of Lincoln and Broomfield roads going north on Lincoln to the Chippewa River. The work will prompt closing the road...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Sandusky Register

Sandusky home catches fire

SANDUSKY — A Sandusky home suffered about $400,000 worth of damage in a fire on Monday. A house in the 800 block of Crosstree Lane, off of Cleveland Road (U.S. 6) near Castaway Bay, caught fire Monday afternoon. Sandusky firefighters were called to the neighborhood just after 2 p.m.
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Sandusky, OH
Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Sandusky, OH
Government
City
Butler, OH
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown building may become apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Knights of Columbus and Salesian Boys and Girls Club building downtown could get new life as a residential property. https://nbc4i.co/3NfZE55.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alissa Rose

2 most romantic restaurants in Ohio

As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicular Traffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

2-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of Route 22 In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash has closed a portion of Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Monday. Officials say the driver of a tanker truck crashed into a PennDOT truck in New Alexandria. Police say there was entrapment but the driver climbed out on their own. Officials did not have any information on any injuries but did say the driver of the tanker truck was not hauling anything. Route 22 westbound will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Bill calls for creation of major airport hub near Ravenna

A couple of Ohio lawmakers have introduced a bill that bring two new major airports to the state, one of them near Ravenna. Legislation proposed by Republicans Mike Loychik of Bazetta Township and Gail Pavliga of Portage County outlines a plan to create the Major Air Hub Council to oversee the construction of two new major hub airports in southwest and northeast Ohio.
RAVENNA, OH
WTNH

Gas leak in Plainville closes down part of Route 10

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A route in Plainville is closed due to a gas leak, police said. Part of Route 10, from Maple Street to New Britain Avenue, is closed due to a gas main leak at a construction site. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. Stay tuned for updates on WTNH in […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
Sandusky Register

Spruce up Sandusky Saturday

SANDUSKY — An annual volunteer-driven litter removal program returns Saturday with an event scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Tiffin Avenue underpass. The Sandusky Neighborhoods Clean-Up program calls upon service organizations, youth groups and residents living in zones targeted for major enhancements to pitch in to help. It’s the...
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Expect closures on Columbus Ave.

SANDUSKY — Beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, crews will drill test borings at various locations on Columbus Avenue between Adams and Water streets. "The work is expected to take several hours and result in intermittent, partial lane closures," according to a city statement. "We ask that all vehicular traffic be mindful of work zones when traveling through this area."
SANDUSKY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy