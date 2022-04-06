ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan has a New Mayor

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Harlan) First Ward Harlan City Councilman Jay Christensen takes over the reins as the City’s new Mayor.

The City Council appointed Christensen to fill the vacancy left open by Mike Kolbe, who resigned effective March 31, to start his campaign for County Supervisor. Christensen was sworn in as Mayor on Tuesday.

Mayor Christensen admits there are always challenges in small towns in Iowa.

The next step for the City Council is finding an individual to fill the First Ward City Council seat. Anyone living within those boundaries can drop by City Hall to provide some background information and go through an interview process. The council will approach the individual based on their qualifications.

(Photo: Courtesy of Harlan’s City Council Facebook Page)

AM 1390 KRFO

One of The Most Famous Houses in The World is in Iowa

Looking at the exterior of the Dibble House in Eldon, Iowa you know you've seen it before. There is just something about the large second-story window that looks oddly familiar. You are, of course, correct. The Dibble house, constructed in1881 by Charles and Catherine Dibble would go on to be the setting for one of the most famous paintings ever.
ELDON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans

Iowa lawmakers seem poised, with their latest effort to update the state’s popular but long-struggling bottle bill, to give everyone what they want. Everyone, that is, except consumers. What do consumers want? Most simply want the convenience of returning their empties to their grocery stores or nearby redemption centers. They also want to keep bottles […] The post Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
