Harlan has a New Mayor

(Harlan) First Ward Harlan City Councilman Jay Christensen takes over the reins as the City’s new Mayor.

The City Council appointed Christensen to fill the vacancy left open by Mike Kolbe, who resigned effective March 31, to start his campaign for County Supervisor. Christensen was sworn in as Mayor on Tuesday.

Mayor Christensen admits there are always challenges in small towns in Iowa.

The next step for the City Council is finding an individual to fill the First Ward City Council seat. Anyone living within those boundaries can drop by City Hall to provide some background information and go through an interview process. The council will approach the individual based on their qualifications.

(Photo: Courtesy of Harlan’s City Council Facebook Page)