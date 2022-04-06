Upstate Sheriff releases new details on plant shooting

Following the tragic shooting incident at Anderson's Frankische plant Tuesday night, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride held a press conference Wednesday. McBride revealed new details in the case.

He identified the gunman as 51 year old, Bruce D. Vandermosten Jr. of Anderson. Sheriff McBride says Vandermostern Jr. worked there as recently as a few days ago. McBride commended the rapid response from his deputies. The Sheriff says the gunman turned the gun on himself taking his own life, he also gave an update on the two shooting victims. McBride's entire press conference is below.