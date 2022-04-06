ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Upstate Sheriff releases new details on plant shooting

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Y0Wt_0f1PW9iN00

Following the tragic shooting incident at Anderson's Frankische plant Tuesday night, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride held a press conference Wednesday. McBride revealed new details in the case.

He identified the gunman as 51 year old, Bruce D. Vandermosten Jr. of Anderson. Sheriff McBride says Vandermostern Jr. worked there as recently as a few days ago. McBride commended the rapid response from his deputies. The Sheriff says the gunman turned the gun on himself taking his own life, he also gave an update on the two shooting victims. McBride's entire press conference is below.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Wife of plant employee speaks after shooting

Shriner's hospital recently held a parade for one of their patients heading home. State officials celebrated the team's national championship won on Wednesday. News details on Upstate plant shooting that left one dead, two injured. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office released new information on Wednesday afternoon.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man wanted in connection with Upstate shooting

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting Friday night. Master Deputy Jimmy Watt says they've obtained an arrest warrant for Nathan Fred McCall, 47, on a charge of attempted murder. Watt says a man was shot in...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

New details in fatal Lake Keowee shooting

New details have emerged regarding the fatal shooting at Fall Creek Landing on Lake Keowee near Salem, earlier this week. The incident happened on the water Tuesday afternoon and claimed the life of 29 year old, Nathan Drew Morgan of Walhalla.
SALEM, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

SC man who shot, killed young father he rescued from lake won’t face charges, official say

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say they won’t file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water. A statement from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner ruled that the Tuesday shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan by an unnamed 74-year-old man was in self-defense.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
Anderson, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Anderson County, SC
City
Anderson, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accidentally shoots kids in car

Scene along Highway 25 in Greenville County. Homes and cabins are gone. Thousands of acres were charred. Here are the overnight developments as a wildfire burns near Gatlinburg. Friends of Alexis Ware speak out on 2 month anniversary of her disappearance. Updated: 7 hours ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Plant#Upstate Sheriff#Frankische
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSPA 7News

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – 12 people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash involving Anderson County deputy identified

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A woman has died after a crash involving an Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputy, according to the coroner's office. According to JT Foster from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Sunday at approximately 3:20 p.m., a deputy was responding to an armed robbery. During the response,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WRBL News 3

Sheriff: 7-month-old dead after family dog attack in Georgia

MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) – A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez. The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees […]
MARTINEZ, GA
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
106.3 WORD

Woman found dead in abandoned house identified

The woman who’s body was found at an abandoned house in the Upstate earlier this week, has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says the body of 48 year old, Christina Michelle Duncan was found at a home in Travelers Rest
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
3K+
Followers
900
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy