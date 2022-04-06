ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Republicans Attack Stacey Abrams' $3.6 Million Net Worth

By Jovonne Ledet
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Now that Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams has disclosed her millionaire status, her Republican rivals are going after her finances again.

Abrams’ net worth started at $109,000 when she first ran for governor four years ago. However, with her rise in notoriety as a leading voting rights activist, book deals, and speaking engagements, Abrams disclosed her new net worth stacks up to $3.17 million, Associated Press reports.

During her first run, Republicans used Abrams’ low personal net worth to question her money management skills. Now, GOP opponents are painting the new millionaire as a highbrow elitist who can’t relate to the Georgia base.

Former President Donald Trump has led the attack against Abrams claiming the Georgia Democrat now lives “in these gorgeous multi-multi-million-dollar houses.”

National GOP spokesperson Garrison Douglas accused the voting rights activist of using her campaign “as a platform for her own financial gain.”

The GOP opponents Abrams faces have notably higher net worths. According to the Associated Press, incumbent governor Brian Kemp has a net worth of $8.5 million, while his Republican primary challenger, David Perdue , racks in $50 million.

Seth Bringman , Abrams’ campaign spokesperson, said in a statement that her millionaire status is accredited to the 37 speeches she was paid for in 2021 along with the six books Abrams has contributed to since 2019. The gubernatorial candidate also has earned $700,000 from her work as executive director of the Southern Economic Advancement Project, and invested in several companies.

Abrams has called out the irony of Republicans criticizing her financial gain, the Associated Press reports.

“I believe in success. I believe that every person should have the opportunity to thrive, Abrams said. And because I had three years where I was in the private sector, I leveraged all three years, and in that time, I’ve done my best to not only be successful personally but to do what I can to help Georgians."

