Middlesex County, NJ

Central Jersey Man Charged With Sharing Child Pornography: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CX8QJ_0f1PVLBd00
Middlesex County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 53-year-old man from Central Jersey was charged with possessing and sharing child pornography, authorities said.

William Gober, 53, of Sayreville was arrested on Tuesday, April 5 and charged with multiple counts of the offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayrevile Police Chief John Zebrowski.

Gober was charged following an investigation by Detectives Daniel Lojek and Detective Lauren Tredo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lojek of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-5924 or Detective Tredo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4011.

