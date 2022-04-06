Ole Miss defensive line getting 'close' to desired depth

Ole Miss defensive lineman Tavius Robinson is working his way back from offseason knee surgery. AP | File

Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on Twitter

OXFORD – It took a couple of years, but Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin thinks the Rebels are finally starting to cement themselves in the defensive trenches.

Ole Miss has made a conscious effort in recent recruiting classes to fortify its defensive line.

That was apparent through the most recent high school signing class – Germantown defensive tackle Zxavian Harris is a four-star recruit and a load at 6-foot-8, 335 pounds – and in the transfer portal, where the Rebels signed a pair of heralded four-star players in Georgia Tech junior defensive end Jared Ivey and Auburn junior defensive tackle J.J. Pegues.

Ivey started 13 games in his Yellow Jackets career and had 1.5 sacks last season. Pegues, who attended Oxford High School, had 16 tackles in 2021, including two for loss.

Combined with the play of junior defensive end Cedric Johnson (6.5 sacks in 2021), the return of defensive tackles senior K.D. Hill, junior Isaiah Iton, junior Jamond Gordon, redshirt freshman Tywone Malone and senior defensive end Tavius Robinson, the Kiffin feels the team is nearer to the desired depth he wanted when he took the job.

In the last three seasons, the Rebels have added 13 defensive linemen through traditional signing classes or the portal.

“I think up front, we've finally have gotten it close to where we wanted to be when we got here. I think it’s no secret, we haven’t felt like there’s been a lot of quality players in the front, where we could rotate and play guys, and the draft has definitely showed that as well,” Kiffin said. “So I think we’re on that way with a lot of different transfers and guys coming in where hopefully we’ll be deeper.”

Robinson, who is partially practicing but sporting a black jersey as he fully recovers from offseason surgery to clean up his knee, said there is a different energy within the defensive line group this spring. There is more buy-in, he said, as players have been together longer now. The new faces don’t hurt, either.

“We’re growing, and it’s good. The way everyone’s really bought in now, we’re locked in as a unit, you see it. Now, everyone runs to the ball, and it’s like you stand out if you don’t follow the standard we have,” Robinson said. “We’re getting to the point we need to be at. We’re bought in as a unit, for sure.”

Additional depth also means more battles for playing time. That’s not a bad thing, according to Robinson. When asked what his initial thoughts were when the Rebels brought in new defensive linemen through the portal, Robinson’s reaction was one of excitement. Iron sharpens iron.

“It’s all good. It’s competition. It makes each other better. Like, me and Ivey, we’re working every day after practice. We’re talking outside of practice,” Robinson said. “We’re both the same height, we’re kind of the same build. So it’s like we’re working off each other, and we make each other better. So it’s all love for sure.”