March 25-26 The COVID-19 pandemic swept New Orleans mere days before the BUKU Music + Art Project was set to stage its 2020 festival, which was postponed and later canceled. Now, BUKU is set to return and celebrate its 10th anniversary on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, at the Market Street Power Plant site. BUKU leans into electronica, rock and hip-hop and also features street art, sculpture and live painting.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 26 DAYS AGO