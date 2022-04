Police are searching for a man they consider endangered two days after finding his brother and wife fatally shot in their Virginia Beach apartment. On Monday, Virginia Beach police discovered the bodies of Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23. The couple, who recently got married, were pronounced dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, states a police news release, which indicated the deaths did not appear to be a domestic violence incident.

