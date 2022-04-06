10 Editor-Tested Beauty Favorites to Buy During the Sephora Spring Savings Event

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a beauty lover, there’s no doubt you’ve heard about the blowout Sephora Spring Savings Event sale that’s happening now through April 11. Or maybe you’ve even started to fill up your cart with the loads of beauty products that are on sale, but before you call it a wrap, make sure you’ve covered all of your gift-giving bases.

If you’re not sure how the sale works, check out our Sephora Spring Savings Event guide for all of the nitty gritty details you need to know. To quickly recap, there are three different tiers of discounts: Rouge members receive 20% off their entire purchase, VIB shoppers get 15% off and Insiders earn 10% off their entire shopping cart. There’s no limit to how many times you can shop the sale, so if you forgot an item that you desperately need, no worries! Just head back to Sephora’s website or head to the closest brick and mortar and you’re good as gold.

We’ve tested hundreds of beauty products over the years, and there are a few rockstar beauty products that have stood the test of time as well as a few stand-out newbies that have caught our attention — and they’re all on sale. Sephora’s sale offers an impressively huge variety of beauty products, from hair and skin care to body to fragrance — even our favorite luxury candles and hand soaps !

Plus, summer is the season for parties, weddings, and travel, so if you’re anything like us, you’re taking advantage of the huge discounts of this twice a year sale and loading up. There’s something at the Sephora sale that every mama will love this Mother’s Day and you’ll need gifts for all the women in your life with upcoming birthdays or bachelorette parties.

Before you hit purchase, check out our top ten favorite beauty products that are on sale now at Sephora, all tested and loved by beauty edtiors.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Makeup By Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum

I’m firmly in the camp that all you need on your lips during the summer is a lip gloss , and this softly pigmented lip plumping serum from Makeup By Mario is my go-to for everyday wear. Its oil-base is ultra hydrating without feeling slimy or sticky. It simply offers a pretty, sheer wash of dewy color, yet not so much that you’e worried about reapplying or getting it on clothes. And because the colors are so natural looking, I even like the way that it wears off because it won’t leave an outlined rim around your lip line; it’ll just fade slowly. I’m fair skinned with olive undertones and wear the mauve-purple Mocha Glow, although there are six other inclusive shades in the line.









Makeup By Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum



$22





Buy Now



Bumble and bumble Prêt- à -Powder Dry Shampoo Powder

Spending long weekend days in the summer sun is heavenly, but it does tend to make our hair look greasier and shinier at lightning speed. Instead of washing my fine, type 2 hair every day, I make dry shampoo my seasonal best friend, and I haven’t found an option better than this Bumble and bumble masterpiece. I was a super fan of their OG powder , but this new and improved spray version is a dream come true — and it also protects strands against UV rays. The spray comes out clear, not ghostly white, requiring minimal blending, and the pink clay instantly absorbs oil and grime while volumizing the roots for a just-washed look. But what really pushes it over the perfection edge is that it’s great for fine, thick, straight, wavy and curly hair.







Bumble and bumble Pret-a-Powder Tres Invisible Dry Shampoo with French Pink Clay



$29





Buy Now



Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Spot Treatment

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s fast-working tinted spot treatment, available in three shades, is a makeup-skin care hybrid, formulated with acne-busting ingredients, like tea tree oil and zinc oxide, plus vitamin B3 to speed up cell turnover, making your pimples disappear faster. On a bad skin care day when I need to cover up a zit, but don’t want to put makeup over it and make it worse, this is what I reach for to both cover up the redness and combat the offending blemish.







Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Spot Treatment



$55





Buy Now



Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Drops

Want the tan but not the sun damage? We got you: Simply mix two or three of these custom self-tanning droplets — depending on your desired shade of bronze — into your moisturizer or serum , and apply as usual, revealing skin that is more hydrated with a smoother texture and a glowy, radiant fan. It is available in two shades: light/medium and medium/dark, and for a deeper bronze, just add a few more droplets. And unlike most other self tanners , this one smells delicious — a key factor since we’re swiping it all over our face.







Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops



$50





Buy Now



La Mer The Broad Spectrum SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid

We know, we know — the price — but hear us out. Summer is already prime time for acne flare ups and you’ll be lathering (or should be!) your face in sunscreen daily, so shouldn’t it be a skin care-quality sunscreen? We think so, and by the end of the summer, our skin and even complexion speaks for itself. This sunscreen has all the star ingredients of your traditional La Mer product, including the proprietary Miracle Broth, and unlike most other sunscreens, it feels silky and lightweight, without the dreaded waft of zinc. You can use it under your makeup or over it without disrupting the application.







La Mer The Broad Spectrum SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid



$95





Buy Now



Ellis Brooklyn Salt Eau de Parfum

Just as we swap out skin care seasonally, it’s also fun to shelf the heady ouds and patchoulis for the lighter, beachy perfumes . Ellis Brooklyn is one of my favorite brands, and at first I was skeptical of this scent because I tend to stick to deeper aromas versus fresh, but somehow, this perfume is the best of both worlds. It still employs my beloved strong notes, like organic ambergris, but balances it with pops of sweet Tahitian tiare and warm sandalwood and musk that smells like salty skin on a blooming tropical island. It’s the fresh, summer scent for people who don’t usually like fresh, summer scents.







Ellis Brooklyn Salt Eau de Parfum



$105





Buy Now



Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer

One of Sephora’s all-time bestsellers, Tatcha’s moisturizer is the gold standard for a featherweight summer face cream that hydrates to the max without a hint of heaviness or goopiness. My chronically dry skin soaks up this hyaluronic acid and Okinawa algae blend like a tall glass of water, creating a bright, dewy skin tone that I feel confident rocking without a touch of makeup. But for days when I do want a little coverage, I never have to worry about caking or flaking after I’ve used this moisturizer first.







Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer



$69





Buy Now



Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Powder

It is a fine line between glowing, radiant skin and a grease fest, and on days where your skin starts to lean into an oil slick, a quick acting setting powder will bring you back to neutral. Givenchy’s powder combines four different shades — two for color-correcting and two for radiance — so even though you’re mattifying your complexion, you’ll still maintain some healthy shine. Don’t be nervous about using this powder either because it’s weightless and totally transparent, but don’t just take my word for it: In clinical trials, 98% of women found that it looked natural and felt invisible.







Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Powder



$58





Buy Now



Lawless Conseal the Deal Concealer

My love for this Lawless product is well-known , and I just can’t get enough, which isn’t too surprising since the company is one of the fastest-growing brands at Sephora. Rarely will I walk out of the house without covering my pimples and redness, and this natural-looking, serum-like concealer covers the imperfections fully without looking like I did anything to my skin at all. A solid concealer is one of the only makeup products I use daily in the summer, and this is my new number one.







Lawless Conseal the Deal Concealer



$26





Buy Now



YSL Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen

This YSL brightening pen has been a staple in my makeup kit since college. Available in 14 shades, this do-it-all twisty pen can be used as a liquid highlighter or an under eye brightener. I like to use it over under eye concealer to give my eyes a little extra pop of brightness as well as on my upper cheekbones and down the bridge of my nose, using my finger to pat and blend, for a light coverage, radiant highlight. A Sephora MUA gave me this tip the first time I bought it and I’ve been applying that way ever since: Starting on your upper cheekbone, apply the liquid in tiny little X shapes across toward your ear and blend for a more flawless finish than if you just drew a straight line.







YSL Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen



$38





Buy Now

