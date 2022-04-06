ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

10 Editor-Tested Beauty Favorites to Buy During the Sephora Spring Savings Event

By Kaitlin Clark
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fam6c_0f1PUVsI00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a beauty lover, there’s no doubt you’ve heard about the blowout Sephora Spring Savings Event sale that’s happening now through April 11. Or maybe you’ve even started to fill up your cart with the loads of beauty products that are on sale, but before you call it a wrap, make sure you’ve covered all of your gift-giving bases.

More from WWD

If you’re not sure how the sale works, check out our Sephora Spring Savings Event guide for all of the nitty gritty details you need to know. To quickly recap, there are three different tiers of discounts: Rouge members receive 20% off their entire purchase, VIB shoppers get 15% off and Insiders earn 10% off their entire shopping cart. There’s no limit to how many times you can shop the sale, so if you forgot an item that you desperately need, no worries! Just head back to Sephora’s website or head to the closest brick and mortar and you’re good as gold.

We’ve tested hundreds of beauty products over the years, and there are a few rockstar beauty products that have stood the test of time as well as a few stand-out newbies that have caught our attention — and they’re all on sale. Sephora’s sale offers an impressively huge variety of beauty products, from hair and skin care to body to fragrance — even our favorite luxury candles and hand soaps !

Plus, summer is the season for parties, weddings, and travel, so if you’re anything like us, you’re taking advantage of the huge discounts of this twice a year sale and loading up. There’s something at the Sephora sale that every mama will love this Mother’s Day and you’ll need gifts for all the women in your life with upcoming birthdays or bachelorette parties.

Before you hit purchase, check out our top ten favorite beauty products that are on sale now at Sephora, all tested and loved by beauty edtiors.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Makeup By Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum

I’m firmly in the camp that all you need on your lips during the summer is a lip gloss , and this softly pigmented lip plumping serum from Makeup By Mario is my go-to for everyday wear. Its oil-base is ultra hydrating without feeling slimy or sticky. It simply offers a pretty, sheer wash of dewy color, yet not so much that you’e worried about reapplying or getting it on clothes. And because the colors are so natural looking, I even like the way that it wears off because it won’t leave an outlined rim around your lip line; it’ll just fade slowly. I’m fair skinned with olive undertones and wear the mauve-purple Mocha Glow, although there are six other inclusive shades in the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCxpW_0f1PUVsI00




Makeup By Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum

$22


Buy Now

Bumble and bumble Prêt- à -Powder Dry Shampoo Powder

Spending long weekend days in the summer sun is heavenly, but it does tend to make our hair look greasier and shinier at lightning speed. Instead of washing my fine, type 2 hair every day, I make dry shampoo my seasonal best friend, and I haven’t found an option better than this Bumble and bumble masterpiece. I was a super fan of their OG powder , but this new and improved spray version is a dream come true — and it also protects strands against UV rays. The spray comes out clear, not ghostly white, requiring minimal blending, and the pink clay instantly absorbs oil and grime while volumizing the roots for a just-washed look. But what really pushes it over the perfection edge is that it’s great for fine, thick, straight, wavy and curly hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wRxU_0f1PUVsI00




Bumble and bumble Pret-a-Powder Tres Invisible Dry Shampoo with French Pink Clay

$29


Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Spot Treatment

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s fast-working tinted spot treatment, available in three shades, is a makeup-skin care hybrid, formulated with acne-busting ingredients, like tea tree oil and zinc oxide, plus vitamin B3 to speed up cell turnover, making your pimples disappear faster. On a bad skin care day when I need to cover up a zit, but don’t want to put makeup over it and make it worse, this is what I reach for to both cover up the redness and combat the offending blemish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkYkA_0f1PUVsI00




Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Spot Treatment

$55


Buy Now

Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Drops

Want the tan but not the sun damage? We got you: Simply mix two or three of these custom self-tanning droplets — depending on your desired shade of bronze — into your moisturizer or serum , and apply as usual, revealing skin that is more hydrated with a smoother texture and a glowy, radiant fan. It is available in two shades: light/medium and medium/dark, and for a deeper bronze, just add a few more droplets. And unlike most other self tanners , this one smells delicious — a key factor since we’re swiping it all over our face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVlBS_0f1PUVsI00




Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

$50


Buy Now

La Mer The Broad Spectrum SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid

We know, we know — the price — but hear us out. Summer is already prime time for acne flare ups and you’ll be lathering (or should be!) your face in sunscreen daily, so shouldn’t it be a skin care-quality sunscreen? We think so, and by the end of the summer, our skin and even complexion speaks for itself. This sunscreen has all the star ingredients of your traditional La Mer product, including the proprietary Miracle Broth, and unlike most other sunscreens, it feels silky and lightweight, without the dreaded waft of zinc. You can use it under your makeup or over it without disrupting the application.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzTtV_0f1PUVsI00




La Mer The Broad Spectrum SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid

$95


Buy Now

Ellis Brooklyn Salt Eau de Parfum

Just as we swap out skin care seasonally, it’s also fun to shelf the heady ouds and patchoulis for the lighter, beachy perfumes . Ellis Brooklyn is one of my favorite brands, and at first I was skeptical of this scent because I tend to stick to deeper aromas versus fresh, but somehow, this perfume is the best of both worlds. It still employs my beloved strong notes, like organic ambergris, but balances it with pops of sweet Tahitian tiare and warm sandalwood and musk that smells like salty skin on a blooming tropical island. It’s the fresh, summer scent for people who don’t usually like fresh, summer scents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPrlx_0f1PUVsI00




Ellis Brooklyn Salt Eau de Parfum

$105


Buy Now

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer

One of Sephora’s all-time bestsellers, Tatcha’s moisturizer is the gold standard for a featherweight summer face cream that hydrates to the max without a hint of heaviness or goopiness. My chronically dry skin soaks up this hyaluronic acid and Okinawa algae blend like a tall glass of water, creating a bright, dewy skin tone that I feel confident rocking without a touch of makeup. But for days when I do want a little coverage, I never have to worry about caking or flaking after I’ve used this moisturizer first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z27gR_0f1PUVsI00




Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer

$69


Buy Now

Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Powder

It is a fine line between glowing, radiant skin and a grease fest, and on days where your skin starts to lean into an oil slick, a quick acting setting powder will bring you back to neutral. Givenchy’s powder combines four different shades — two for color-correcting and two for radiance — so even though you’re mattifying your complexion, you’ll still maintain some healthy shine. Don’t be nervous about using this powder either because it’s weightless and totally transparent, but don’t just take my word for it: In clinical trials, 98% of women found that it looked natural and felt invisible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JUxo_0f1PUVsI00




Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Powder

$58


Buy Now

Lawless Conseal the Deal Concealer

My love for this Lawless product is well-known , and I just can’t get enough, which isn’t too surprising since the company is one of the fastest-growing brands at Sephora. Rarely will I walk out of the house without covering my pimples and redness, and this natural-looking, serum-like concealer covers the imperfections fully without looking like I did anything to my skin at all. A solid concealer is one of the only makeup products I use daily in the summer, and this is my new number one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsZzV_0f1PUVsI00




Lawless Conseal the Deal Concealer

$26


Buy Now

YSL Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen

This YSL brightening pen has been a staple in my makeup kit since college. Available in 14 shades, this do-it-all twisty pen can be used as a liquid highlighter or an under eye brightener. I like to use it over under eye concealer to give my eyes a little extra pop of brightness as well as on my upper cheekbones and down the bridge of my nose, using my finger to pat and blend, for a light coverage, radiant highlight. A Sephora MUA gave me this tip the first time I bought it and I’ve been applying that way ever since: Starting on your upper cheekbone, apply the liquid in tiny little X shapes across toward your ear and blend for a more flawless finish than if you just drew a straight line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JEJYE_0f1PUVsI00




YSL Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen

$38


Buy Now

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars have always been one of the biggest fashion nights of the year, with many red carpet looks remaining in the cultural lexicon since the annual awards show started nearly a century ago. Many of the best Oscars red carpet dresses were worn by actresses who went on to pick up their own awards in a moment that merged their achievement with a standout fashion moment. This has been seen many times over the decades, including in 2002 when Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Best Deals From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Ulta’s biannual 21 Days of Beauty Sale and the mega savings have only just begun. For three whole weeks, Ulta is slashing prices on their bestselling and top-rated makeup, fragrance, skin and hair care and so much more. We love a great beauty sale, but 21 days of beauty steals? It doesn’t get better than this here’s everything you need to know about the sale...
MAKEUP
WWD

Paris Jackson Tapped for KVD Beauty Partnership

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is embarking on her first beauty partnership. The model and actress has been tapped by KVD Beauty for a brand partnership, making her the first face of the brand. Jackson joins the brand as it is launching its new Tattoo Pencil Liner.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas “As an artist, I was immediately drawn to KVD Beauty for their commitment to artistry and self-expression, both of which are huge parts of my personal identity,” Jackson said...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Tone#On Beauty#Beauty Brands#Dry Skin#The Beauty Transformation
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Trendiest Haircuts & Colors for Spring 2022

Freshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that will turn people’s heads, for sure.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

4 Hair Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Stylists

From face-flattering haircuts to trendy styles to timeless coloring, there are many ways that you could look younger with the power of a good shape-up at the salon. On the contrary, there are several common mistakes many women may make with their tresses that hairstylists point out might age them. To learn more, we checked in with hair experts and professional hairstylists Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lauren Udoh, Hair Creative Director of WigReports. Read on for tips from hair aficionados that can help avoid adding years to your face.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Styling Product Nobody Should Be Using In Their Hair Anymore–It Causes Fallout!

If you’ve ever experienced hair loss, you know how frustrating it can be, and what a toll it can take on your self confidence. Oftentimes hair loss is hard to treat because it takes time to get the root cause. Our skin and hair are both windows into our internal health, so hair loss is commonly a byproduct of things like nutritional deficiencies and stress. However, there are external factors that could be making it worse. One thing that can exacerbate hair loss and damage is using excessive heat and product on your hair. While it is ok to use hot tools generally speaking, if you are experiencing hair loss it may be a good idea to cut back on any heat when styling. But are there any tools that are worse than others? We asked hairstylists to weigh in.
HAIR CARE
People

Whoa: The Amazon Blouse That Shoppers Can't Stop Adding to Their Carts Is on Sale for Under $20

Finding the perfect blouse can be quite a task any time of year. But finding the perfect blouse that easily transitions from late winter into early spring that is comfortable and actually looks good? That can feel impossible — until now, that is. If you're ready to break out the jean jacket and white sneakers as you welcome warmer temperatures, consider adding this popular, winter-to-spring-ready blouse that you can snag for under $20 right now to the mix, too.
SHOPPING
papermag.com

Lizzo Wants to Reinvent Shapewear

All the rumors are true — Lizzo is launching her very own shapewear line. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” said Lizzo in a statement. YITTY designs come from sizes XS to 6X, emphasizing what Lizzo does best: embracing natural beauty just as it comes, and making women feel good. “It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Stylists Agree: This Is The Worst Hair Trend To Follow For Women Over 50

As you grow older, it can be valuable to find a haircut and style that not only makes you feel confident, but also accentuates your best features so you can look great. Depending on your face shape and other factors some cuts may flatter your face more than others, and there are some trendy styles that may be worth avoiding because of the areas of the face they highlight.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Kate Middleton's Floral Tory Burch Dress Is Sold Out, but Amazon Has Plenty of Under-$45 Lookalikes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We're all living vicariously through Kate Middleton right now as she tours the Caribbean with husband Prince William. The royals have been making their way through Belize on their first stop and Middleton has already stunned in two blue outfits, including a pretty floral smock dress from Tory Burch. For those of you eyeing the dress, it's unfortunately sold out — but you can still get the look on Amazon with tons of under-$45 options.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
WWD

WWD

23K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy