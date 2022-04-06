Michigan Health Officials Report 3,125 Coronavirus Cases, 70 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 3,215 new coronavirus cases and 70 deaths since Friday.

It is important to note that the MDHHS now reports new coronavirus cases and deaths on Wednesdays as of the week of April 4.

Case and death data will include confirmed and probable cases and deaths, and the cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map will be replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels that will be refreshed on Friday’s.

According to the MDHHS, between Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the average number of confirmed and probably cases is 643.

Additionally, they say 70 confirmed and probable deaths were reported between Saturday and Wednesday.

In total, Michigan has had 2,080,612 confirmed and probable cases, and 35,776 total confirmed and probable deaths.

As of Wednesday, 5,690,879 Michiganders have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 6,658,599 Michiganders ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

As of Jan. 20, 1,421,905 Michiganders are reported to have recovered from the virus. It is important to note that recovery data from Jan. 20 will be the final update posted to the MDHHS’ website.

According to the MDHHS, “Almost two years into the pandemic, the case fatality rates and proportions of persons who do not expire and recover are relatively well understood and this data is no longer a useful metric to estimate the true number of those recovered.”

For all the latest coronavirus information, including case numbers, deaths and vaccine totals, click here.