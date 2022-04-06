ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Two more Shockers enter transfer portal

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze, two of the Shockers’ main pieces last basketball season, have entered the transfer portal, according to their Twitter accounts.

Both Dennis and Udeze made the announcement on Twitter around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, and they used the same words in their transfer posts.

“After deep consideration, and consulting with my family I’ve decided that my time as a current basketball player for Wichita State University has come to an end,” The posts read. “I am entering the Transfer Portal, and exploring all opportunities to grow my career professionally.

“I want to genuinely thank Coach Brown and Marshall for believing in me, and giving me a chance to live out my dreams. To Shocker Nation, my teammates, coaches, trainers, and professors I want to Thank You for the love shown to me while at WSU. This is not the end, but the beginning of the next chapter of my life.”

A fourth-year player for Wichita State, Dennis has been with the Shockers program since the 2018-2019 season. For his career, he averaged 8.8 points per game on 36.8% shooting, to go along with five rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Dennis played in 112 games at Wichita State, starting in 94 of them. Oftentimes, he guarded the opponent’s best defender, and his defense kept the team in close games. He was awarded the AAC Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021-2022 season.

Udeze was also with the program since the 2018-2019 seasons, and in the last two seasons averaged 10.3 and 10.2 points per game, along with 4.3 rebounds per game. He played in 93 games for Wichita State, starting in 54 of those.

Dennis and Udeze are the fifth and sixth players to enter the transfer portal from Wichita State.

