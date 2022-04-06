ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Tigers sweep Kahoks in first meeting

By Matt Kamp
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4LQh_0f1PU5Ft00
Edwardsville's Wyatt Blunt had 25 assists in Wednesday's win over Collinsville. (Matt Kamp)

After dropping their first two matches of the season, the Edwardsville boys volleyball team put one in the win column.

The Tigers swept the Collinsville Kahoks 25-20, 25-14 on Wednesday inside Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium. It was the first match between the two Southwestern Conference programs.

EHS is now 1-2. Collinsville is 3-2 in its first varsity season.

Jacob Geisen led the Edwardsville hitting attack with 10 kills, while John Kreke had six kills and four aces and Wyatt Blunt finished with 25 assists.

The Tigers return to action at Alton on April 12. They will then host Belleville West on April 14.

Comments / 0

Related
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

FMCHS extends winning streak to eight after win over MELHS

Father McGivney starting pitcher Clayton Hopfinger thought his x-factor at Metro-East Lutheran on Friday was his first pitch strikes. Hopfinger had nine strikeouts and allowed three hits in the 14-0 six-inning game against the Knights in a Gateway Metro Conference game at Martin Luther Field. "The defense behind me was great today," Hopfinger said. "We struggled at the beginning of the season, but lately we've been coming into our own."
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
Collinsville, IL
Sports
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
Collinsville, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Wheels & Walk Festival builds community along the MCT trails

"Edwardsville offers a lot to the students of SIUE and SIUE offers a lot to Edwardsville. With this event, we are building that relationship by showing how easy it is to access things that Edwardsville has to offer from campus," said Campus to Community Committee Chairperson Chad Verbais. "The SIUE campus is really beautiful and has a lot to offer students, so students sometimes struggle to find a reason to get off campus and join the community."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
478
Followers
583
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy