Tigers sweep Kahoks in first meeting

Edwardsville's Wyatt Blunt had 25 assists in Wednesday's win over Collinsville. (Matt Kamp)

After dropping their first two matches of the season, the Edwardsville boys volleyball team put one in the win column.

The Tigers swept the Collinsville Kahoks 25-20, 25-14 on Wednesday inside Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium. It was the first match between the two Southwestern Conference programs.

EHS is now 1-2. Collinsville is 3-2 in its first varsity season.

Jacob Geisen led the Edwardsville hitting attack with 10 kills, while John Kreke had six kills and four aces and Wyatt Blunt finished with 25 assists.

The Tigers return to action at Alton on April 12. They will then host Belleville West on April 14.