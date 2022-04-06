Nedrow man arrested after depositing fake check

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York Attorney General's Office will be investigating the death of Janet Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed in her home on Wetmore Park on March 14. New York State Police were called in to investigate as a 'person of interest' in the murder was Rochester Police Officer Melvin Williams, who was found dead in his car in Henrietta from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYSP has yet to conclude if Williams is responsible for Jordan's death.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO