Nedrow, NY

Nedrow man arrested after depositing fake check

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
Police say a Nedrow man was taken into custody on an arrest warrant. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Abur-Shaheed Wafeeq Bahar...

Man arrested for failure to appear in Canandaigua

Police say a Canandaigua man was arrested on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Michael T. Lloyd, 20, of Canandaigua for failure to appear in the City of Canandaigua Court. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Lloyd did not appear in court regarding...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for DUI after deadly ATV crash

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is facing charges in relation to a deadly all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that occurred on March 15. According to the Woodford County State’s Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Kenneth Brinkley of Spring Bay was arrested for aggravated DUI and accidental death Wednesday.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Phelps woman arrested after stealing SNAP benefits

Police say a Phelps woman was arrested after failure to report income for benefits. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Desarai Schuldt, 27, of Phelps for petit larceny. Between the dates of September and October 2021, Schuldt failed to report income and stole over...
PHELPS, NY
Man arrested for setting car on fire at Wegmans in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of arson. Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 an officer reported a car fire on East Avenue adjacent to the Wegmans parking lot. The Rochester Fire Department arrived and found the car engulfed in flames. After investigating...
ROCHESTER, NY
Attorney General to investigate death of Janet Jordan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York Attorney General's Office will be investigating the death of Janet Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed in her home on Wetmore Park on March 14. New York State Police were called in to investigate as a 'person of interest' in the murder was Rochester Police Officer Melvin Williams, who was found dead in his car in Henrietta from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYSP has yet to conclude if Williams is responsible for Jordan's death.
ROCHESTER, NY
Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
1 arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed in LaGrange. Police say the shooting happened Sunday night at My Food Mart on Hamilton Street. When officers arrived, they found Dearko Thornton suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was...
LAGRANGE, GA
Ontario County man arrested after physical altercation

Police arrest a Richmond man following investigation into a disturbance. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Philip James Reynolds, 46, of Richmond for assault. It was discovered that Reynolds punched another person in the face causing serious physical injury. Reynolds was transported to the...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
