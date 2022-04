DOVER, Del. – Delaware officials announced on Thursday the start of universal broadband construction. Governor John Carney and State Chief Information Officer Jason Clarke with the Department of Technology and Information announced $56 million in Broadband Infrastructure Grants to begin making high-speed wired broadband connections available to every home statewide. The three current service providers in the State of Delaware are Comcast, Verizon, and Mediacom, and all responded to a grant application released in October 2021.

