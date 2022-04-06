ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8-Year-Old from Paoli Drives, Chips, and Putts Her Way to the Famed Augusta National Golf Club

Katelyn Burks, an 8-year-old golfer from Paoli, qualified for the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, writes Bill Rohrer for FOX 29. 

Burks, a student at Hillside Elementary School in the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, competed with nine other girls from around the country and finished the championship in sixth place. According to Katelyn’s father, Clint Burks, his daughter has been preparing for what he calls the “Disney” of golf for most of her life. 

“The place is immaculate,” he said. “Beyond that, what the members and everyone there do for the children is amazing.” 

Katelyn’s sister, Jillian, took part in the competition last year, which inspired her little sister to play this year. Next year, Katelyn wants to compete alongside Jillian. 

And their father loves the comradery between the sisters. 

“I think they both enjoy getting out, being around each other, being around their friends, and also dealing with the frustrations that can come along with golf and dealing with it and moving on,” he said. 

