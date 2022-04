A Columbus murder case with five suspects will have one defendant fewer when it goes to trial next week. The five are charged in the April 6, 2018, fatal shooting of Branden Denson in the parking lot of a Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road, where they allegedly robbed Denson of a suitcase containing about 15 pounds of marijuana, according to Columbus police.

