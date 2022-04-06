ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

NYSP investigator injured in Oswego County motorcycle crash

By Isabella Colello
 3 days ago

CONSTANTIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two were left injured following a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Oswego County on Tuesday.

According to New York State Police, around 3:35 p.m. on April 5, New York State Police Investigator Ivan Chinikailo was driving an unmarked BCI vehicle westbound on State Route 49 in the town of Constantia when he attempted to make a left turn into a driveway.

However, while making this turn, a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle, operated by 40-year-old Douglas C. Groover from Newark, New York attempted to pass the Nissan but struck the rear driver’s side door.

20-year-old listed in serious condition after motorcycle, vehicle crash in Oneida County

According to Police, the impact of the crash caused Groover to be ejected from the motorcycle and led to extensive damage to both vehicles.

Groover was transported by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital with a leg injury. NYSP Investigator Chinikailo was transported by a private vehicle to a local physician for evaluation.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

State Police were assisted on the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

