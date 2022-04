Throughout April, the Lewes Public Library will be hosting live performances, workshops, lectures and films celebrating spoken word artistry generally and the Bard specifically. Professional performing artists, lecturers, and workshop presenters from New York, Philadelphia and Annapolis, Md., will be joined by company members of Delaware Shakespeare, faculty of the University of Delaware, staff of the Biggs Museum and the Folger Shakespeare Library, and local favorites to provide a month of first-rate experiences to the community.

LEWES, DE ・ 14 DAYS AGO