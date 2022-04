The popular music of the ’00s found its center in 2002. The teen-pop explosion of the late-’90s was officially over, with its original stars matured and the mainstream’s hottest new up-and-comers sounding more at home soundtracking malls and minivans than TRL. Emo grew into a truly mainstream concern, while the supposed New Rock Revolution (much hyped the previous year) also finally exploded on radio and video stateside, and the clubbier side of the New York underground merged the indie and dance worlds in ways that would have long-lasting reverberations. Meanwhile, old rock and country icons found new vitality reinventing themselves for the 21st century — a couple from beyond the grave, even.

MUSIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO