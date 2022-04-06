3 caught in Whitestown Verizon armed robbery

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two young men and a juvenile are under arrest after police said they robbed a Whitestown Verizon store at gunpoint Tuesday and fled into Indianapolis with police on their tail.

Antwuan Morris, 22; Donte Woodard, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old all face felony charges of robbery, theft, intimidation and pointing a firearm, criminal confinement and resisting arrest.



Woodard, left, and Morris

According to the Whitestown Police Department, Boone County Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Verizon store on Whitestown Parkway at approximately 4 p.m.

Police said the suspects entered the store and stole numerous phones at gunpoint from a safe. The phones were said to total over $12,000 in value.

Indiana State Police and Whitestown officers located the suspects’ silver vehicle heading southbound on Interstate 65 into Indianapolis. A short vehicle pursuit ensued with the silver vehicle crashing and the suspects fleeing on foot. Two of the suspects were caught initially and a perimeter was set up as officers searched and eventually found the third.

Police said no officers or suspects were injured during the apprehension.

