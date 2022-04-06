ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitestown, IN

3 caught in Whitestown Verizon armed robbery

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SMphB_0f1PS9rD00

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two young men and a juvenile are under arrest after police said they robbed a Whitestown Verizon store at gunpoint Tuesday and fled into Indianapolis with police on their tail.

Antwuan Morris, 22; Donte Woodard, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old all face felony charges of robbery, theft, intimidation and pointing a firearm, criminal confinement and resisting arrest.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tqZnu_0f1PS9rD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhTiO_0f1PS9rD00
Woodard, left, and Morris
What we know about the missing Indy couple found in Nevada

According to the Whitestown Police Department, Boone County Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Verizon store on Whitestown Parkway at approximately 4 p.m.

Police said the suspects entered the store and stole numerous phones at gunpoint from a safe. The phones were said to total over $12,000 in value.

Indiana State Police and Whitestown officers located the suspects’ silver vehicle heading southbound on Interstate 65 into Indianapolis. A short vehicle pursuit ensued with the silver vehicle crashing and the suspects fleeing on foot. Two of the suspects were caught initially and a perimeter was set up as officers searched and eventually found the third.

Police said no officers or suspects were injured during the apprehension.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

Ron Baker
2d ago

So if you ever see someone fitting the description of a Cro-Magnon in the Whitestown vicinity immediately call the police.

Reply
3
Related
FOX59

IMPD releases suspect images in 2021 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a 2021 shooting on Indy’s east side. Police say a man was found shot in the 2000 block of E. Michigan Street on June 26, 2021. He was shot in the leg and was treated and released from a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Gary police search for woman linked to I-65 crash

GARY, Ind. — Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating the disappearance of a woman linked to a mysterious crash on I-65. Police say Ariana Taylor was last heard from on Saturday, April 2. Early on Sunday morning, police in Gary responded to a crash near the I-65 and the I-80/94 interchange, according to WGN. A […]
GARY, IN
The Telegraph

Two charged with Alton armed robbery

EDWARDSVILLE - Two men were charged with armed robbery after using a handgun to rob a 17-year-old in Alton Tuesday. Trent M. Sanders, 20, of Cottage Hills, and Jason W. Pellazari, 20, of South Roxana, were each charged March 17 with armed robbery, a Class X felony. Sanders also was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitestown, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Nevada State
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Whitestown, IN
Crime & Safety
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Oneida armed robbery suspect

(WSYR-TV) — The Oneida City Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a man suspected of robbing a person in the parking lot of the Walmart in Oneida Friday, March 18.  Police say a white man, possibly in his 40s, with a salt and pepper beard, and wearing a white t-shirt, approached […]
FOX59

Carmel PD search for 2 seen using stolen credit cards at Walmart

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people in connection to a theft/fraud investigation. Police say the two individuals pictured were seen on surveillance video using stolen credit cards at the Walmart at 3221 W. 86th Street. The incident happened on March 2 at approximately 1:59 p.m.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

IMPD looks for man accused of inappropriate touching

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles. According to police, a man wearing an orange t-shirt, gray pants, gray shoes and a blue medical mask followed two juvenile females on March 1. This reportedly happened around 2:40 p.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Indiana State Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

‘I will kill you right here’: Court docs shed light into shooting of tow truck driver along I-70

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Court documents reveal more about the events leading to the shooting of a tow truck driver along I-70 in Hendricks County, with the victim saying the accused shooter exhibited odd behavior during the encounter. This week, Joseph Jackson, 22, of Raytown, Missouri, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, neglect of […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indy entrepreneur shot to death at home in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS– A well-known and respected local entrepreneur was shot to death at a home in Castleton. Just before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning, police were called to Timber View drive and found a man shot. That victim died shortly after being rushed to the hospital. The deadly shooting remains an active investigation, but the violence came […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Verizon
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility. But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant. The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy