ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Northampton Police Warn Of Email Scam

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdRAt_0f1PS5KJ00
An alert was issued regarding a cryptocurrency scam. Photo Credit: MichaelWuensch / Pixabay

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Western Massachusetts regarding a cryptocurrency scam that has been making the rounds in the region.

In Hampshire County, police in Northampton issued a notice to the community advising of a scam involving currency accounts that have been hacked by fraudsters.

According to the Northampton Police Department, users have been instructed to be cautious if they receive any emails saying that an account was compromised which include potentially harmful links.

Police did not note if any cryptocurrency accounts have been compromised.

“Do not click on any links in those emails,” the department cautioned. “Log in directly to your account for further investigation and contact their customer support.

“Please ensure you have two-factor authentication enabled for further protection,” they added.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northampton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Northampton, MA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Currency#Cryptocurrency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Indicted For Rape, Robbery At Woodbury Hotel

A man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a woman at a Long Island Days Inn hotel, raping her, and stealing valuables, including jewelry and cash. Isaih Giles, age 26, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday, March 31 for the attack which took place in April 2021 in Nassau County in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
247K+
Followers
39K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy