Northampton Police Warn Of Email Scam

An alert was issued regarding a cryptocurrency scam. Photo Credit: MichaelWuensch / Pixabay

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Western Massachusetts regarding a cryptocurrency scam that has been making the rounds in the region.

In Hampshire County, police in Northampton issued a notice to the community advising of a scam involving currency accounts that have been hacked by fraudsters.

According to the Northampton Police Department, users have been instructed to be cautious if they receive any emails saying that an account was compromised which include potentially harmful links.

Police did not note if any cryptocurrency accounts have been compromised.

“Do not click on any links in those emails,” the department cautioned. “Log in directly to your account for further investigation and contact their customer support.

“Please ensure you have two-factor authentication enabled for further protection,” they added.

