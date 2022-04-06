ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Restaurant Serves Up Nevada's Best Cheesecake

 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Cheesecake is a delicious dessert that has definitely stood the test of time. The sugary goodness has roots that date all the way back to ancient Greece, and it is even believed that cheesecake was served to athletes at the first Olympic Games.

Not all cheesecake is created equal though. Some places definitely serve up better versions of the rich dessert than others.

So which restaurant in the state has the best cheesecake? LoveFOOD compiled a list of restaurants that serve up each state's best cheesecake. The website states, "Some people like it fruity, others rich and chocolatey, and then there are those who prefer plain vanilla."

According to the website, the best cheesecake in Nevada is the Tokyo Cheesecake from Suzuya Patisserie in Las Vegas. LoveFOOD explains what sets this cheesecake above the rest:

"Chic Japanese-style pastry shop Suzuya Patisserie has an impressive dessert on its menu called the Tokyo Cheesecake. It's a seriously light and fluffy baked cheesecake adorned with Earl Grey macarons, raspberries, strawberries and cream. It's so popular it often sells out ."

Click here to check out the full list of restaurants that serve up each state's best cheesecake.

