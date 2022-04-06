How a Painting Company in Phoenixville Helps Those in Recovery Find Value, Purpose

Shawn McGinness, left, and Sergio Albino. Image via Virginia Lindak, Daily Local News.

Pennsylvania Painting Masters in Phoenixville hires individuals from Phoenix Recovery Project, a residential treatment program for those recovering from addiction, and helps them find their purpose, writes Virginia Lindak for the Daily Local News.

After his recovery 11 years ago, founder Brandt Norton became a behavioral health professional and started the Phoenix Recovery Project in 2018.

Three years later, Pennsylvania Painting Masters formed when professional painter Matt Carey became a resident at one of the four recovery houses in Phoenixville. Norton, and Painting Masters co-founder Shawn McGinness, had noticed his talent and wanted to put it to use.

Working together, the companies help residents develop skills and find work while in recovery.

“It’s not only providing a good service, we are providing work to people who are in the recovery houses or in the recovery community who have been told ‘no’ and rejected at some point,” said McGinness.

One resident, Sergio Albino, said the recovery project has been life-changing for him and that Painting Masters has an exceptionally positive impact on those in recovery.