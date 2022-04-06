ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

How a Painting Company in Phoenixville Helps Those in Recovery Find Value, Purpose

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5Poe_0f1PS3Yr00
Shawn McGinness, left, and Sergio Albino.Image via Virginia Lindak, Daily Local News.

Pennsylvania Painting Masters in Phoenixville hires individuals from Phoenix Recovery Project, a residential treatment program for those recovering from addiction, and helps them find their purpose, writes Virginia Lindak for the Daily Local News

After his recovery 11 years ago, founder Brandt Norton became a behavioral health professional and started the Phoenix Recovery Project in 2018.  

Three years later, Pennsylvania Painting Masters formed when professional painter Matt Carey became a resident at one of the four recovery houses in Phoenixville. Norton, and Painting Masters co-founder Shawn McGinness, had noticed his talent and wanted to put it to use. 

Working together, the companies help residents develop skills and find work while in recovery. 

“It’s not only providing a good service, we are providing work to people who are in the recovery houses or in the recovery community who have been told ‘no’ and rejected at some point,” said McGinness. 

One resident, Sergio Albino, said the recovery project has been life-changing for him and that Painting Masters has an exceptionally positive impact on those in recovery. 

Read more about Pennsylvania Painting Masters in the Daily Local News.

Comments / 0

Related
3 News Now

Prison arts initiatives helping those incarcerated find purpose

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the voice of Davis Andrew, an inmate at the Sterling Correctional Facility in Colorado, sounded across speakers in prison facilities statewide for the first time. Along with other residents at the facility, Andrew spoke about current events, music, and life. “We’re changing the narrative for...
COLORADO STATE
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Phoenixville, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Phoenixville, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Carey
94.5 PST

Study says this is the best place to live in New Jersey

I won’t make you wait to find out what Niche.com says is the best place to live in New Jersey: it’s Princeton Junction. Niche is a platform “connection students and families to colleges and schools.” Niche creates the annual Best Places to Live rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews. The company considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability, and more.
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Painting#The Daily Local News
CBS New York

Women In Need helping those in homeless shelters find jobs

NEW YORK -- A big struggle for some women is finding a job that pays enough to support their families.CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on how some homeless shelters in New York City are working to close that gap.To say it was tough when a mother of five was forced into a Brooklyn shelter last year would be an understatement."When I got here I thought this was a dead end," the woman said.But she enrolled in an income-building program at WIN, or, Women In Need, which runs her shelter and a dozen other family shelters citywide.Christine Quinn is president and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Paintings
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy