ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Attorneys General warn NFL to improve treatment of women

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EpTXx_0f1PS2g800

NEW YORK (AP) — The attorneys general of six states have written to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, expressing concern over the league’s treatment of female employees and admonishing him for a lack of improvement to the league’s workplace culture.

Without improvement, the attorneys general warned of potential legal action.

The letter outlines concerns of gender discrimination ranging from the NFL’s treatment of women who have experienced domestic violence to the hiring and promotion of women in NFL offices. It comes as Congress investigates how the league has handled claims of sexual harassment in the front office of the Washington Commanders.

The letter was signed by Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, where the league is headquartered, as well as the attorneys general of Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington State. The New York Times first reported the letter being sent.

That letter also cited a Times article that included allegations from more than 30 former NFL employees who said they experienced problems, including unwanted touching from male bosses; attending parties where prostitutes were hired; being passed over for promotions based on their gender; and being pushed out for complaining about discrimination.

“The NFL must do better—pink jerseys are not a replacement for equal treatment and full inclusion of women in the workplace,” the attorneys generals wrote. ”Our offices will use the full weight of our authority to investigate and prosecute allegations of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation by employers throughout our states, including at the National Football League.”

Black media criticizes exclusion from NFL, Chicago Bears coverage

In an email response to The Associated Press, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said:

“We share the commitment of the attorneys general to ensuring that all of our workplaces – including the league office and 32 clubs – are diverse, inclusive and free from discrimination and harassment. We have made great strides over the years in support of that commitment, but acknowledge that we, like many organizations, have more work to do. We look forward to sharing with the attorneys general the policies, practices, protocols, education programs and partnerships we have implemented to act on this commitment and confirm that the league office and our clubs maintain a respectful workplace where all our employees, including women, have an opportunity to thrive.”

McCarthy pointed out such ongoing league programs as a comprehensive employee training initiative through partnerships with organizations such as RISE, GLAAD, Paradigm, and The Winters Group; and Internal Affinity Groups, in which employees can interact, learn and support each other within smaller communities like BEN (Black Engagement Network), PIN (Parents Initiative Network) and WIN (Women’s Interactive Network).

Last month, the NFL changed what is known as the “Rooney Rule,” designed to ensure more opportunities for women and racial minorities. Beginning this season, all 32 clubs must employ a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach. The person will receive a one-year contract and work closely with the head coach and offensive staff to gain experience.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of South Shore minor

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in police custody following reports of an attempted kidnapping in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, authorities said Thursday. Around 5:30 p.m., in the 7600 block of S. Coles Ave., officers responded and observed an unidentified man on a second-floor balcony of an apartment building near a female minor. Chicago paramedics told […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 4, shot in head on South Side, police say

CHICAGO — A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized in good condition after he was shot in the head on the city’s South Side. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told WGN the incident was an accident. Police said the shooting happened in the 8200 block of S. Green around 10 p.m. Thursday. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
State
Massachusetts State
NBCMontana

Montana attorney general signs on to warning letter for DirecTV

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton -- along with Montana’s AG Austin Knudsen and the AGs of Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina -- sent a letter to DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow. They called the company’s decision to not renew its contract with One America...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Knudsen joins other attorneys general to demand OAN be kept on DirecTV

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has joined with five other attorneys general to warn DirecTV: Keep One America News Network or suffer the blowback of Donald Trump supporters and other conservatives who will likely drop the service because of its decision to drop the far-right network sometime next month. A spokesman for DirecTV told the […] The post Knudsen joins other attorneys general to demand OAN be kept on DirecTV appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
News On 6

Documents: Former Oklahoma Attorney General Has Remarried

Court records show former Oklahoma attorney general Mike Hunter has remarried. The ceremony was performed in Norman by former Congressman J.C. Watts. Hunter resigned from his position as attorney general in 2021, citing "personal matters" which were becoming public at the time. At the time, sources told News 9 he...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mccarthy
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Letitia James
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Sex Discrimination#Domestic Violence#American Football#Ap#Congress#The Washington Commanders#The New York Times
WGN News

1 killed, 1 injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn Friday evening, according to police. Police said the two individuals were in an altercation with several people in the 1500 block of East 61st Street at approximately 7:52 p.m. when shots were fired. The 29-year-old man was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Alabama governor signs law banning transgender medication

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey enacted a sweeping law Friday that bans gender-affirming medication for transgender youth and includes criminal penalties for doctors who prescribe it. Ivey also signed a bill into law that prohibits students from using school bathrooms that don’t align with their sex at birth. Ivey signed the bills […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Girl, 11, wounded in accidental shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old girl was wounded in an accidental shooting in Morgan Park late Friday night, according to police. Police said the girl was in an apartment in the 900 block of West 115th Street just after 11 p.m. when she sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. Officials said the incident appears to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy