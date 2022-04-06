ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hey Hassan Reads Channing Crowder For Calling Russell Wilson Square!

By @Djxo313
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWIZW_0f1PRr8N00

In case you missed it former NFL player Channing Crowder has been under criticism recently for his comments made on the podcast, “The Pivot” regarding the relationship between Ciara and Russell Wilson. “If Russell didn’t have that bread Ciara wouldn’t be with him.” He went on to proclaim, ” You don’t leave a Future for a Russell Wilson…he is a square!”

Chile you know these comments had Twitter in an uproar and the internet ripped Channing Crowder for questioning why Ciara would ‘leave Future’ for ‘square’ Russell Wilson.

Of course we had to get word from our resident commentator Hassan Sayyed aka @Hey_Hassan who gave Channing and the men who think just like him a well deserved READ. Watch his full commentary below and let us know your thoughts. Catch Hassan every Wednesday on The Morning Hustle with Headkrack and Lore’l. Follow him here!

Hey Hassan Reads Channing Crowder For Calling Russell Wilson Square!

