#TrayDay: The Braxtons Mark Traci Braxton’s 51st Birthday With Private Celebration, NeNe Leakes, KeKe Wyatt Attend

By @IamDaniCanada
 3 days ago

The Braxtons mourned their sister with a private memorial service and birthday celebration.

Saturday, April 2 would have been Traci Braxton’s 51st birthday, and the Braxtons; Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, Michael, and their mother Ms. Evelyn, held a private party for her.

The family wore shades of green for the celebration that Toni previously told Tamron Hall would soon happen outside of the public eye. Toni also shared that she sometimes finds it hard to believe that her sister is no longer here.

“I wake up every morning and I go, ‘Did I dream it? Did I dream it?’ and I have to remind myself, ‘No, she’s gone, but she’s been here with us for 50 years,'” Braxton shared of how she was coping with Traci’s death. “So, I try to relish in that moment and try to smile about it and just be grateful for the time you have and you have to always remember to be kind to one another.”

Similarly, Ms. Evelyn Braxton expressed dismay after Traci’s passing after a year-long battle with Esophageal cancer but over the weekend she marked her daughter’s late birthday with a  message calling her an “amazing gift.”

“Your life on earth may have ended but you will live on in my heart forever,” wrote the matriarch via an Instagram tribute post.

Guests At Traci Braxton’s Service Wear Green

At Traci’s celebration service Ms. Braxton and the rest of the family were joined by several green-wearing guests. The venue for the event was also decorated in a similar color palette.

The Braxtons were joined by family friends including NeNe Leakes and her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

KeKe Wyatt and her husband Zackariah Darring. ..

and Angie Stone.

The Braxton Sisters Pen Birthday Tributes To Traci

Ahead of the celebration, Tamar Braxton penned an Instagram tribute to her late sister and candidly remarked on things “not getting easier.”

“Someone lied and said ‘it gets easier.’ It doesn’t. You just continue to live without,” wrote Tamar while noting that it was “Tray Day.”

“On your last birthday, we all were so hopeful and optimistic and said it wasn’t going to be your last one. We were right because Today and EVERY birthday we will celebrate you just like we said we would,” the “All the Way Home” singer continued. “Our sisterly bond is unbreakable”

Towanda Braxton also tributed Traci with a post about her closeness with her “unapologetic” sister.

“Everyday I wake myself up with disbelief that my Traci is no longer here,” wrote Towanda. “If you don’t have sisters, you will never fully understand the bond we have together.

“Many tried to come between us but our love for one another was blessed by God,” she added. “Happy birthday my amazing Traci. I love you and thank you for being you….unapologetic. I will forever keep our promises. Love, your Umba.”

Trina Braxton also marked her sister’s birthday with a tribute post.

She noted that the family memorialized Traci with matching hummingbird lockets that carry her ashes close to their hearts.

“Hummingbirds were Traci’s favorite,” wrote Trina. ‘We made these beautiful lockets with her ashes to honor our promise that we would take her everywhere we go. I love you, my hummingbird.”

Beautiful.

Rumors Swirl That The Family Is At Odds With Traci’s Husband

Traci’s celebration comes amid rumors that her husband Kevin Surratt is at odds with the family .

As previously reported Surrat invited friends, family, and fans to attend the late singer’s memorial viewing on March 31. A caption posted to the late singer’s page explained that there would be limited seating at the service and offered a zoom link for those who could not attend to tune in and pay their respects to Traci.

The late R&B star’s management team and husband reportedly authorized the move, but The Braxton Family allegedly claimed that this violated the star’s final wishes.

What do YOU think about the Braxtons paying respects to Traci while celebrating her birthday?

Best wishes to the Braxtons!

Comments / 35

Janet Harts-Camack
3d ago

Its it's all about them. Why not treat her right when she was here. Now, she gone and it's Traci this and Traci that. All of them are full of bologna😥

Reply
42
Sylvia Young
3d ago

I thought they bashed the husband for a service that Traci didn't want but gave one too??? he didn't post pictures of the guest that came but the sisters did!! who's exploiting who???

Reply(2)
38
Marthea Varela-Johnson
2d ago

Sad how we can’t get along when we’re still here on earth something Traci always wanted from her sisters and nothing much has changed. Rest In Peace Traci

Reply
21
