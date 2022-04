CAMP Rehoboth’s Women’s Fest will bring the best in national and regional entertainment and special events to Rehoboth Beach April 7-10. Among this year’s entertainers will be favorites Sug Daniels, Fay Jacobs, and Regina Sayles. Individual tickets are available for each performance at bit.ly/3vZ4EFc. CAMP Rehoboth is a local organization that supports the health of the local community and the fair and equitable treatment of everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 17 DAYS AGO