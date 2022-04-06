ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Domestic flight prices up 40 percent since beginning of year

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Natalie Prieb
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcNru_0f1PQaTt00

( The Hill ) — Domestic flight prices have increased 40 percent since the beginning of 2022 and are expected to rise an additional 10 percent next month.

Flight booking website Hopper said the price of a domestic round trip is averaging $330, a 7 percent jump above 2019 costs. International round trips are currently averaging $810, a 25 percent increase from the start of the year.

JetBlue bids $3.6 billion for Spirit Airlines, putting Frontier merger up in the air

The combination of high demand and rising fuel costs is largely driving the price hike for flights.

“A tremendous amount of demand [is] from travelers who have not been able to travel the last two spring and summer seasons,” Haley Berg, an economist at Hopper, told ABC News . “And the second factor is jet fuel. Jet fuel prices are also up 40% since the beginning of the year and up 75% since this time last year. Demand and higher jet fuel prices together are really driving overall domestic airfare up.”

Delta Air Lines, United and Southwest Airlines all announced last month that they would raise prices to cover the increase in fuel costs, with Delta saying it was looking at a 10 percent jump in airfare.

“We’ve not seen a stronger demand … in my career,” Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said.

The news comes after President Joe Biden placed a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports last month as part of his administration’s response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
MarketRealist

With Prices Rising 7.9 Percent in a Year, Is Inflation Here to Stay?

Inflation was a major concern even before Russia invaded Ukraine, but new data is showing how the geopolitical turmoil is exacerbating the issue and shifting inflation predictions for 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for February 2022 — which includes the start of the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
WDTN

Two men charged in Columbus jailhouse death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been charged in the death of a fellow inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Nov. 28, 2021. Prosecutors requested on Friday morning that Royalle T. Mosley be named a co-defendant with Varmunyah Dunor in the jailhouse killing of Dustin Ray, according to court records. At 11:21 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Domestic Flight#Spirit Airlines#Delta Air Lines#Frontier#Abc News#United#Southwest Airlines#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WDTN

Crash into firetruck leaves one dead, another injured

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after crashing their car into a fire truck in Franklin Thursday night. Officers with the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were investigating a non-injury crash on I-75 north involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle. A City of Franklin Fire Department fire truck was parked […]
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

Tickets for Every & Any Dayton Dragons Fans

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Eric Deutsch, the Executive Vice President for the Dayton Dragons! He shares more on all of their ticket options. There is a ticket for every fan at every price level!
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Motorcyclist killed in Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Greenville Wednesday night. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal crash happened on State Route 49 and Children’s Home-Bradford Road at 9:30 p.m. According to a release, the...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Victim identified in Dayton homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has released the identity of the 18-year-old who was shot and killed in his home on Tuesday, March 29. According to a release by Lt. Hall with the Dayton Police Department, 18-year-old Riley Clark had gotten into an altercation with his 18-year-old housemate. At some point during […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Potential explosive devices found, two detained in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police evacuated a section of Prospect Street in an investigation into a potential bomb scare. Police said they were called to the 40 block of Prospect Street, a residential area, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a bomb device was found. Newark police stated...
NEWARK, OH
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy