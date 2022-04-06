ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tierney doubles down: If Yankees don't extend Aaron Judge, he is no longer a fan

By Tiki Tierney, Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11UfYn_0f1PQYfJ00

No Yankee baseball on Thursday, as Opening Day was rained out and pushed back to Friday, and in Brandon Tierney’s eyes, there’s a massive silver lining surrounding those incoming storm clouds.

Thursday’s postponement means the Yankees have another day to lock up Aaron Judge to a contract extension before he shifts his focus to the 2022 season.

“It’s an extra window,” Tierney said during Wednesday’s show. “It’s an extra 24 hours to get this thing done. Let’s go!”

Judge has hinted that he will cease extension talks when the season begins and wait for free agency, and Tierney doubled down on Tuesday’s declaration that if it comes to that, and Judge puts together another great year only for another team to outbid the Yanks for his services, then he is hanging up his Yankee fandom for good.

“Why would the Yankees not match that? If that happens, I said this yesterday…that’s it,” Tierney said. “The Yankees don’t care about that threat, it’s not even a threat, it’s just what’s gonna happen.

“If they let him go and he’s productive and healthy, not he misses 47 games with an oblique and they don’t know what to do. If he mashes, and he walks, and the Yankees don’t match an offer or exceed one, that’s it. I’m checking out.”

That would be a bold response for a decades-long, die-hard Yankee fan, but Tierney isn’t playing around. But he still has confidence that a deal will be reached, and the Yanks will keep their face of the franchise for the long haul.

“I’m not worried,” Tierney said. “I’m asserting certain things on the air, but I’m not worried that this doesn’t get done.”

