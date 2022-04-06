ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Drone video shows massive hammerhead shark chasing smaller sharks

North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have captured drone footage of blacktip sharks...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Video shows giant shark at Ponce Inlet dog beach

PONCE INLET, Fla. — A Central Florida family spotted a huge shark feeding close to the shore of a Ponce Inlet dog beach Monday night. "That is a big shark," a man is heard saying. "Look how close it is to the beach." See the video in the player...
PONCE INLET, FL
click orlando

Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday. Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH. [TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted...
ORLANDO, FL
Good News Network

Watch Amazing Video of Whale Sharks Teaming Up to Eat With Other Predators in Rare View

A group of whale sharks were recently seen feeding on baitfish balls in tandem with other predators in some stunning underwater footage. The world’s largest fish normally cruises around expending very little energy while eating tiny krill, and this sort of fast coordinated hunting is very poorly understood by marine biologists.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IFLScience

Shark-Spotting Drone Warning App Reveals Surprising Marine Wildlife Behaviors

An app created to warn surfers and swimmers when there were sharks near popular Australian beaches has enabled scientific research about interactions between humans and marine wildlife. A paper analyzing its output has expanded our knowledge of those animals' behavior in areas popular with humans, including a potentially significant change in whale behavior.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy