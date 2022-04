When Jon Buckley was murdered in 2006, his mother Yolanda Wallace felt like there was nowhere for people like her, touched by tragedy in Peoria. "If you want to go and have free speech, and you have something to say, you go down to Liberty Park. If you're a veteran and you served in a war, you can go down to Veterans Park. But if you're a homicide survivor, or you're an auto-related death survivor, there's no place in the city for us to go," she said.

