Men’s Breakfast

By Kathi Lynch
pcwoodbury.com
 3 days ago

The MEN’S BREAKFAST will be held...

www.pcwoodbury.com

McDonald's Makes Waves With New Breakfast Sandwich Currently Being Tested

McDonald's fans in Cincinnati have the opportunity to try a brand new breakfast sandwich, at least "new" to the golden arches. The Southern Style Chicken Breakfast sandwiches are being tested in Cinncinatti through April 4. McDonald's could try it in other markets if the sandwich succeeds there before granting it a permanent spot on the menu.
McDonald's and Wendy's Face a New Fast-Food Breakfast Challenger

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report reentered the breakfast market with unfortunate timing -- pretty much right as the pandemic began. Right when people stopped following a normal work schedule, the fast-food chain introduced its breakfast menu. Despite that hiccup, the chain has won morning share by doing what...
Review: Taco Bell's Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito Steak

Though I already had a donut for breakfast, I found myself craving a breakfast burrito. When I drove by Taco Bell, my conscience said, Don't do it, Isla. You don't need the extra calories. And if you're going to get a breakfast burrito, get it from a small business, not Taco Bell.
Pepsi's New Collab Celebrates Breakfast In An Unexpected Way

Pepsi's ingredient list already includes high fructose corn syrup. So, obviously, when the soda company wants to create a new flavor, it turned to maple syrup. Well, that and the fact it's begun a partnership with IHOP. (We'll have to forgive them for producing this drink at a time when there may be a maple syrup shortage in the future.)
Is McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast Ever Coming Back?

It’s 8 a.m. and you’re on your way to work. You want breakfast and you want it fast — and flavorful. What do you do? You swing by McDonald’s and snap up an Egg McMuffin. Ah, satisfaction. Or ... let’s say it’s midnight and you’re heading...
Boardman Rotary’s pancake breakfasts raising money for community

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People in Boardman got a tasty meal Saturday morning at Boardman Park. The Boardman Rotary Club is hosting its 39th annual pancake breakfast. The club served people in a drive-thru at the park. Last year’s breakfast raised over $13,000. The club hopes to beat that...
Making Irish breakfast tea and St. Patrick’s Shamrock Fudge

(Mass Appeal) – ‘Tis a beautiful morning and we’ve got some special Irish themed items you can try year-round. Tea expert Sean Condon is with us now to share a different twist to the traditional Irish breakfast tea. Plus he’s going to share his recipe for St. Patrick’s Shamrock Fudge.
Breakfast reimagined: today's top picks by Phenomenal Foods

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. These tiny seeds pack a mighty punch! Popped Water Lily Seeds, also known as Makhana, have been consumed in India for thousands of years as an Ayurvedic superfood. Reinvented for a modern era to become a light and satisfying puffed snack, Bohana offers a natural protein-packed, plant-based snack to satisfy your cravings. Due to their alkaline character, the seeds are beneficial to all body types, and available in 4 delightful flavors, including Wild White Cheddar, Himalayan Pink Salt, Zesty Ranch and Hickory Barbecue. Non-GMO, Gluten-Free and Kosher. Learn more at bohanalife.com.
Potatoes are the power ingredient for your St. Patrick’s Day breakfast boxty

Somewhere between a pancake and potato latke, Irish boxty is good for breakfast with sausage or bacon and eggs, or with applesauce for tea. In the old days in Ireland when wheat flour was costly, boxty was a special treat for struggling Irish farmers. Most households depended on oats as a staple grain. Boxty, made with potatoes, stretched the flour and made a special occasion bread, sometimes served on days when farmers got together to share arduous work such as cutting turf — peat — to burn.
Instagram Is Loving Dwayne Johnson's Huge 'Power' Breakfast

Anyone who wants to bulk up or get in shape has most likely thought about tailoring their diet to their workout. A typical bodybuilding meal plan may include fruits and vegetables, animal proteins, yogurt, and beans (via Healthline). On the flip side, alcohol, processed sugar, and deep-fried foods are off-limits.
Treat mum to breakfast this Mother’s Day with kid-friendly recipes

Breakfast in bed and brunch are two archetypal Mother’s Day traditions and these easy recipes from Milk + More aim to include the whole family in the celebration. Perfect for those who are looking for a way to keep young children busy while mum sleeps in for once, these nine dishes all take less than 30 minutes to prepare. From breakfast hash to blueberry porridge, nutrition and simplicity take centre stage in these recipes that encourage kids to get in on the Mother’s Day fun.Pancakes with bacon and maple syrupPrep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutesServes: 4Ingredients:200g self...
McDonald's offering free breakfast for the STAAR test

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video is from February 2021. Teachers and students can enjoy breakfast on the house at McDonald's from 6 am to 9 am on Tuesday, April 5, to kick off STAAR testing. Texas students will take the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of...
