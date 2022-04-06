ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Hyundai Palisade Previews Its Updated Face

By Joey Capparella
CAR AND DRIVER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai will show an updated version of the Palisade next week at the New York auto show. This teaser photo shows a glimpse of its redesigned front end. We expect the 2023 Palisade to go on sale in the U.S. later this year. Hyundai's three-row Palisade SUV already has...

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
RideApart

Digital Designer Adapts Hyundai Ioniq Q Styling To Electric Bikes

Hyundai’s Ioniq’s lineup consists of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and full-electric vehicles. The fuel-efficient range doesn’t just reduce emissions, though, it also sports the most futuristic styling to come out of the Hyundai plant. From the Ioniq 5’s sleek silhouette and origami-inspired shape to the Ioniq Hybrid’s eye-catching grill, the Korean manufacturer proves it isn’t reluctant to push the design envelope.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Kia Telluride teased ahead of April 13 debut

Kia is currently testing prototypes for an updated version of its Telluride, and has confirmed that the covers will come off on April 13 at the 2022 New York International Auto Show. An updated version of the related Hyundai Palisade is also in the works and will debut alongside its...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Longest Lasting Car On The Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Hyundai Palisade#Previews#Vehicles#Sel
Ledger-Enquirer

These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

Is your car more likely to be stolen if it’s a Lamborghini or a Lexus? An Aston Martin or an Alfa Romeo, a Bentley or a BMW?. It turns out car thieves are much more practical-minded when it comes to what they steal, meaning your mild-mannered Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report sedan or Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report hatchback could be a target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
torquenews.com

Six Vehicles with Fatal Engines or Transmissions to Avoid

After working on cars for over 20 years, this mechanic lists and discusses six vehicles with fatal engines or transmissions that virtually destroys the value of the vehicle and your car budget. Don’t Walk---RUN from These Vehicles Listed. Here is some need-to-know info in a “Do Not Buy” video...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Hit With Class Action Lawsuit For Peeling Paint On Chevy And GMC Trucks

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against GM by certain owners of the automaker’s 2015 to 2019 model year full-size truck and SUV models over peeling exterior paint. Plaintiffs in this class-action suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, say the exterior paint on affected vehicles is prone to delaminating, peeling, bubbling, flaking and/or blistering, according to Car Complaints. They also allege the paint peels and delaminates without any external or environmental influence, as the paint and clear coat were are not able to bond properly due to their opposing chemical properties.
CARS
Outsider.com

Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
CARS
Motor1.com

2024 Ford Mustang Rendering Envisions A Smooth-Faced Sports Car

The next-generation Ford Mustang is coming. We've seen spy photos and we've confirmed V8 power in an up-close spy video. Ford announced intentions to go racing with a GT3 Mustang in 2024, so we already have quite a few pieces of the next pony puzzle. Now, we have an interpretation of how the new Mustang might look.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
Thrillist

General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
CARS
Robb Report

This Insane 555-Foot Gigayacht Concept Has a Retractable Deck That Opens to a Giant Sunken Pool Oasis

Click here to read the full article. Lazzarini is a font of superyacht concepts—and yet, it still manages to keep things fresh. The disruptive design studio, which has envisioned everything from a swan-shaped megayacht to a flying superyacht powered by blimps, has just unveiled an epic new gigayacht with a layout quite unlike anything currently on the water. Christened Sovrano, or “sovereign” in Italian, the vessel measures an imposing 555 feet and is the king of the seas when it comes to size. In fact, Lazzarini claims Sovrano is the widest yacht in the world. The vessel is equipped with a platform...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy