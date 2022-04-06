Mardi-Bras

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
On Sunday afternoon thousands of people turned out for the annual Uptown Super Sunday parade, where Mardi Gras Indians strutted their psychedelically colored, peacock feather suits for their fellow New Orleanians to admire. The parade had been impossible for the past two years, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that made...
Sexy Cross Back Design offers a extra back support, beautiful look and flexible range of motion, letting you twist with ease during your workout, providing you all-day comfort. The cups padded and wirefree for enhanced shape and coverage,they are important for maintaining the integrity of the breast wall and the shape of the breast.
This tank tops for women built-in removed pads to keep you good support and comfortable during any sports. Chest pads provide better compression and coverage, suitable for all chest types. The mesh design of the inner layer makes the bra more breathable and dosn’t feel stuffy. Let you experience the charm of sports!
Rocky is a dog who enjoys hitting the town. The senior pooch loves getting out and about in the community, and recently did sofor the Mardi Paw pet parade at the beginning of March at Lake Sumter Landing. That time, he even came dressed for the occasion. Rocky, a mixed-breed...
If you include Carnival, New Orleans may have the liveliest, and certainly the most public, art scene in the country. Think about it, all of those tireless float makers, nutty dance troupes, fabulous Black Indian maskers, and glittery Mardi Gras-morning DIY costumers are artists, right? Carnival could be the country’s biggest art festival that doesn’t call itself an art festival.
【Material】This women’s sports vest is made of 85% polyester plus 15% spandex. Comfortable fabric that wicks moisture, breathable, lightweight and stretchy. 【Size】 There are 6 sizes of sports vests, XS-2XL. Please carefully refer to the size chart we provide to choose your reasonable size before purchasing. 【Design】The...
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Victory Sports Global Outreach Inc., a Western New York-based nonprofit, teamed up with another nonprofit, the Sports Bra Project, to collect sports bras. They're an essential piece of equipment that is often a barrier to participation for girls who want to be active and play sports....
FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Smalltown spirit comes through in Flomaton. Saturday members of the Flomaton Police Department and other first responders held what they’re calling a “Fat Saturday” parade. Police and fire vehicles rolled through a neighborhood to help raise the spirits for a family who missed out on Fat Tuesday due to recent medical […]
This article is sponsored by Bravado Designs. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. As anyone goes through pregnancy, it’s a given that our bodies will change. What we don’t always anticipate is how our bodies can continue to change for months and even years afterward, especially if we add subsequent pregnancies to the mix.
Last weekend, Super Sunday was celebrated in New Orleans. It is the day when African-American revelers, known as Mardi Gras Indians, parade through town in their hand-made costumes. Michelle Miller has more on the history of the group.
Mardi Gras in New Orleans is one of the largest annual festivals in the United States, attracting around 1.4 million visitors to roam the streets of New Orleans. But when the partying is all said and done, more than 1 million pounds of garbage is produced from the festivities, according to AFAR Magazine.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The sky was blue, but the streets were green in Biloxi. On Saturday, the Hibernia Marching Society picked up where Mardi Gras left off, and so did the crowd. For some on the Coast, Carnival doesn’t end after Fat Tuesday. You just change the theme...
DAYTON — The Ohio Coalition of Motorcycle Clubs teamed up with the Montgomery County Jobs and Family Services to hold an Easter egg hunt for children in foster care Saturday. Hundreds of eggs were hidden inside the Haines Children’s Center for kids to find. It was originally planned...
Comments / 0