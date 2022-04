According to many experts, the COVID-19 pandemic and an administration that displayed a complete disregard for ensuring accuracy led to a consequential undercount in the number of Black, Hispanic, and Native American residents during the 2020 U.S. Census. Further, Census officials admit that they overcounted white and Asian residents. The bureau reported the overall population […] The post 2020 Census Called ‘Worse Undercount’ in Decades as Bureau Misses Millions of Blacks and Hispanics appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

