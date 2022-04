STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 329 PM EDT THU MAR 17 2022 /229 PM CDT THU MAR 17 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY DRIZZLE. LOWS 21 TO 30. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN IN THE SOUTH-CENTRAL AND EAST LATE. HIGHS 32 TO 40. FRIDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN OR SNOW IN THE SOUTH-CENTRAL AND EAST. LOWS 20 TO 32. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN OR SNOW IN THE EAST EARLY...BECOMING PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY LATER IN THE DAY. HIGHS 32 TO 44...WARMEST IN THE SOUTH-CENTRAL. SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 22 TO 30. SUNDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A WINTRY MIX. LOWS IN THE 20S AND 30S. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF A WINTRY MIX. LOWS IN THE 20S AND 30S. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S.

