Saint Ignace, MI

Coast Guard ship helps rescue passengers on Mackinac Island Ferry

By Tor Thorne
 3 days ago

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Passengers aboard Mackinac Island ferry Huron were in need of help on Tuesday evening when the ferry lost steering in the Straits of Mackinac.

The Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay paused its icebreaking duty to provide assistance to the ferry, which had 144 passengers aboard when it lost steering at about 6 p.m. according to a post from the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes .

The cutter assisted as every passenger was transferred to the Senator, a local commercial vessel that also serves the island. The passengers then were taken to St. Ignace.

Once the passengers had transferred ships, the Katmai Bay took the Huron in tow and delivered her to St. Ignace, as well.

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes shared the following photos from the event:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEmP4_0f1PNfMN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBlpg_0f1PNfMN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUtrt_0f1PNfMN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxjNM_0f1PNfMN00
Photographs courtesy Lt. Michael Overstreet, Katmai Bay commanding officer
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
