Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Joe Burrow to throw first pitch for Reds home opener vs. Guardians

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became a local sports icon by guiding the club to a Super Bowl appearance in only his second NFL season. Cincinnati fell to the Los Angeles Rams in that February championship game, but Burrow and other members of the Bengals will nevertheless be recognized when the Cincinnati Reds open the home portion of their 2022 MLB campaign versus the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park this coming Tuesday.

Per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' website, Burrow will throw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Tuesday's contest, and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will catch that toss. Meanwhile, 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Cincinnati star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will present Reds infielder Jonathan India with his 2021 National League Rookie of the Year award.

"It was a good gesture by the Reds. I personally appreciate it," Bengals president Mike Brown said of Burrow throwing the first pitch. "To me, that's neat. I like the fact he's been invited to do it."

Burrow played centerfield, shortstop and was a pitcher growing up.

"I know he played basketball and was good at it. I don't know his baseball background. I wish I did," Brown added about his signal-caller.

Former Ohio University tight end Adam Luehrman, who played football and basketball at Athens High School alongside Burrow, said the 25-year-old should "sling it in there pretty good" for the first pitch.

New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will also throw out a first pitch as part of MLB's opening week of meaningful games.

