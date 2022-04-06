ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, MI

Davis Junior High teacher named UCS Teacher of the Year

By Kara Szymanski
candgnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Battle, from Davis Junior High School in Sterling Heights, is the Utica Community Schools Teacher of the Year. She was given the award, and the lease of a new vehicle from the Suburban Collection, in front of students and colleagues gathered in the school’s auxiliary gym March...

www.candgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Troup County School System names 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - After naming three finalists for the top spot last month, the Troup County School System has announced its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. The honor went to Dr. Linda Wood, an 11th grade American Literature teacher at Troup County High School. Superintendent Brian Shumate revealed the...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
Citizen Tribune

Jones named Fairview Marguerite Teacher of the Year

Editor’s Note: This is the next installment in an ongoing series celebrating the school level Teachers of the Year. Tess Jones, eight-year second grade teacher and team leader, is Fairview-Marguerite’s Teacher of the Year. Jones said she loves teaching at Fairview because the students, families, and staff are...
FAIRVIEW, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Shelby Charter Township, MI
Utica, MI
Education
City
Sterling Heights, MI
City
Utica, MI
Watauga Democrat

Sumer Williams named Outstanding Secondary Mathematics Teacher

BOONE — Mabel School math teacher Sumer Williams has been named an Outstanding Secondary Mathematics Teacher by the North Carolina Council of Teachers of Mathematics. Williams, who is in her 10th year of service at Mabel School, currently teaches 6th grade, 7th grade and 8th grade mathematics as well as pre-Math 1 and often teaches a Math 1 course.
BOONE, NC
Coast News

SDUHSD names top teacher and classified employee

ENCINITAS – The San Dieguito Union High School District announced Timothy Stiven as its 2022 Teacher of the Year and Cathy Shroyer as its 2022 Classified Employee of the Year. Stiven is in his 16th year teaching Social Science and Humanities at Canyon Crest Academy and his 36th year...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Monroe
Person
Jim Elder
Voice News

St. Clair’s Distelrath honored

Derek Distelrath (center) of St. Clair received a Michigan High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Award at the state boys basketball finals at the Breslin Center on March 26. Pictured with Distelrath are, from left, Mark Uyl, executive director of the MHSAA, and Mike Nelson, a vice president for Farm Bureau Insurance, a sponsor of the scholarship program. Distelrath will receive a $2,000 scholarship from Farm Bureau to be used at the institution of higher learning he attends this fall. Farm Bureau Insurance awarded 32 scholarships, proportionately by school classification, to students with a 3.50 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) grade point average who have previously lettered in at least one sport in which postseason competition is sponsored by the MHSAA. (Submitted photo)
SAINT CLAIR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy