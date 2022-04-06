ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

At least 5 gunmen fired during Sacramento mass shooting: police

By Marie Estrada
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO (KNX) — At least five shooters were involved in the early morning mass shooting Sunday in Sacramento that killed six people and wounded a dozen others, police said Wednesday, adding that the number may grow as the investigation continues.

Invesitgators are inclined to point to what they call "gang violence" as the crux of the deadly shooting investigation, according to new evidence shared by police Wednesday .

"This tragedy downtown is a very public example of what families in many of our neighborhoods know too well," said police chief Kathy Lester. "The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members. It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community."

Investigators said in they cannot yet elaborate on the precise gang affiliation of individuals involved in the shooting, but said they do know that an exchange of gunfire took place between at least two groups of men Sunday night.

To date, nearly 200 videos, photographs and other pieces of evidence have been shared with the Sacramento Police Department by the public, and are being studied, police said.

This information, police said is coming from, and can be submitted to, the department's community evidence portal .

Lester said the overwhelming response from the community since the tragedy unfolded demonstrates the city's understanding that community safety is a shared responsibility.

"I’m very proud of our detectives for their rapid and professional work on this case," Lester said.

"And I’m very proud of our community for working as our partners."

Anyone with additional information surrounding the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Deaprtment dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.

To remain anonymous, download the the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

Los Angeles, CA
