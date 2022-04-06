ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Might Have Gotten Its New Release Date

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super: Super Hero put fans on edge a while back when it was announced its release date was no longer working out. Toei Animation was forced to delay the film indefinitely after a leak targeted its systems, but it seems things might be smoothing out at the studio. After...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Recreates Android 18 IRL

Like so many other villains from the history of Dragon Ball, Android 18 might have started her career in the series by wanting Son Goku dead, but she eventually found herself becoming an ally to the Z-Fighters and even marrying Goku's best friend Krillin. With the Red Ribbon Army creation set to have a role in the upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, one fan has decided to take a trip to the past by bringing 18's classic look from Dragon Ball Z to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay is Pretty Much the Real-Life Froppy

My Hero Academia has a ton of lovable heroes under its wing, but few can compete with Froppy. The heroine has an army of fans ready to support her at a moment's notice, and it is not hard to see why. Tsuyu Asui has a no-nonsense personality that works wonders with her cute style, so she was made to become a fandom favorite. And now, one cosplayer is going viral considering they're basically Froppy's twin in real life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Is Ready to Reveal Goku's Craziest Strategy Yet

Dragon Ball Super is readying for one of Goku's most hilarious fighting strategies yet with an early look at the manga's next chapter! The series is making its way through the climax of the Granolah the Survivor arc and now Goku is left as the only one who can stand up to Gas' newfound power. But as he was scrambling in their fight with the previous chapter of the series, it was teased that he was starting to come up with some kind of new strategy against the Heeter by fully utilizing his Instant Transmission to teleport them to random planets.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Heroes Team Celebrates Anime's Success With New Poster

The team behind Super Dragon Ball Heroes is celebrating the anime with a special new visual! The promotional anime series for the card arcade games running in Japan has gone on for far longer than fans ever could have expected. Debuting a few years ago with its first season of episodes taking on the Prison Planet arc, the series has since gone through two whole seasons and is now getting ready for its third slate of episodes with a brand new arc kicking it all off. It's clear that there are no signs of slowing down for the promotional anime.
COMICS
BGR.com

Marvel’s new Wolverine actor may have just been found

One of the most exciting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo rumors concerns Hugh Jackman. Like Tom Cruise and John Krasinski, Jackman’s name keeps coming up in connection to the Doctor Strange sequel. The upcoming Marvel movie will feature at least one X-Men team member, so it’s a great place to see Wolverine pop up, even if it’s not going to be the Wolverine from the main MCU timeline.
TV SHOWS
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 29

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and King of Thieves. There are no new movies to the list on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Tuesday, March 29, but they're in a very different order from yesterday. Yesterday's No. 1 and No. 2 are the same, Blade Runner 2049 and The Adam Project, respectively, but the new No. 3, Michael Caine-led heist movie King of Thieves, shot all the way up from No. 10. Netflix subscribers want to see geezers do crimes. And yesterday's No. 3 (Black Crab) and No. 4 (A Walk Among the Tombstones) are down to No. 8 and No. 7, respectively. Despicable Me 2, which is expiring from Netflix in a couple of days, is back up to No. 4 from the No. 7 spot yesterday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fast & Furious Game Being Removed From Sale

The latest video game associated with the Fast & Furious film franchise is getting delisted from sale in the coming months. Back in 2020, Slightly Mad Studios and Bandai Namco Entertainment released Fast & Furious Crossroads across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. Although the game tried to expand on the world of Fast & Furious with a new, original story, the title was panned by both fans and critics alike. Now, in just one month, it won't be available for sale any longer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff show to bring back classic villain

Walking Dead spoilers follow. Samantha Morton is the latest star set to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. Although little is known about her upcoming storyline, Morton will be reprising her role as Alpha, who featured as one of the villains of The Walking Dead (via The Hollywood Reporter).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Appears in New Photo for Avengers: Quantum Encounter

There's a whole lot of exciting content to look forward to from Marvel Studios ranging from new episodes of Moon Knight on Disney+ to next month's long-awaited release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition to the films and shows, there are also some Marvel-related vacation destinations. Not only did Marvel just open the Avengers Campus in California Adventure, but Epcot in Orlando will soon see the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. There's also some excitement coming to Disney's newest cruise line, Disney Wish. It was recently announced that some big Marvel stars will be featured in the ship's Avengers: Quantum Encounter, including Ant-Man star, Paul Rudd. A new photo features Rudd doing some work in costume for the attraction.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Reportedly Held Emergency Meeting on Flash Star Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller is best known for playing The Flash in the DCEU and will soon be seen reprising his role as Credence Barebone in the Wizarding World's Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Unfortunately, Miller has had some legal troubles recently, and it's been reported by Rolling Stone that Warner Bros. held an emergency meeting about the actor's future with the company. Miller reportedly threatened to burn a couple in Hawaii last week, according to court documents surrounding their arrest. Stoyan Kojoukarov and his wife, Niegel Hayes, filed a temporary restraining order against Miller after alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom window and threatened to burn them.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Broke Fans' Hearts With Newest Anniversary

Dragon Ball Super fans have been "celebrating" a pretty notable, and depressing new anniversary lately! While the Dragon Ball franchise has been continuing with new arcs in the official manga release, and Toei Animation has plans to bring back the franchise with a new feature film, these releases just don't scratch the same kind of itch that the full TV anime run of the series did. Regardless of fans' feelings for any particular episode, there were very few things that bonded fans from across the world like the series finale for Dragon Ball Super. But it's been quite a while since then.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Sees Goku Experience Tear-Jerking Flashback

Dragon Ball Super hit Goku hard with a heavy emotional flashback with the newest chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has been unique to the series in that with the more we learn about the newest characters, the more we are also starting to learn about the series' past. This arc has shed more light on the Saiyans and their work under Frieza, and previous chapters had brought back Bardock in a series of flashbacks that had teased his very important role in setting the arc in motion. But Goku himself has been steadily making those connections.
COMICS
floor8.com

365 Days 2 movie finally gets its Netflix release date

The highly anticipated sequel to the sexually charged 2020 movie, 365 Days finally has its official release date for Netflix! The series based on the Polish novels of the same name follows the unlikely love story of Italian gangster Massimo and his Polish love Laura. Lead actress Anna Maria Sieklucka shared a teaser for the upcoming installment, while also unveiling the release date, with her Instagram followers on Thursday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rising of the Shield Hero Cosplay Sets Up for Season 2's Debut With Raphtalia

One awesome The Rising of the Shield Hero cosplay is getting ready for the anime's return with Season 2 with one great take on Raphtalia! Aneko Yusagi's original light novel series first made its anime debut a few years ago, and it was such an instant hit with fans that it was no real surprise to find out that the series would be returning with not one, but two new seasons someday. Following a couple of unexpected delays over the course of its production, that actual someday is now nearer that ever as Season 2 of the anime will be making its premiere as part of the new slate of Spring 2022 anime releases.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Shares New Theme Songs in Latest Trailer

Spy x Family has given fans the best look at the new anime yet with its latest trailer! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been one of the key releases in Shueisha's Jump+ app in Japan, and has been picking up steam with fans in North America ever since Viz Media started to release it with the digital Shonen Jump library. The series is gearing up for a whole new kind of takeover too as the official anime adaptation is scheduled to hit next month as part of the new wave of anime hitting with the Spring 2022 anime schedule.
COMICS

