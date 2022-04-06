ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many SCOTUS nominees have not been confirmed?

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — With two Republican senators vowing to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, the contentious confirmation period will come to and end. Brown Jackson is expected to be confirmed later this week, becoming the first Black woman to make it to the nation’s highest court.

But Brown Jackson’s journey has been anything if easy or certain.

Using Senate records, we’ve listed other nominees who weren’t so lucky and weren’t confirmed. Often, confirmations would lapse between presidential terms before the Senate was able to hold hearings for various reasons (sometimes for political reasons).

Nominee Year President Outcome
John E. Badger 1853 Fillmore No action taken
Jeremiah S. Black 1861 Buchanan No action taken
Robert Bork 1987 Reagan Rejected
Edward A. Bradford 1852 Fillmore No action taken
Pierce Butler* 1922 Harding No action taken
G. Harrold Carswell 1970 Nixon Rejected
Caleb Cushing 1874 Grant Withdrawn
John J. Crittenden 1811 J. Q. Adams No action taken
Abe Fortas 1968 L.B. Johnson Withdrawn
Merrick Garland 2016 Obama No action taken
John Marshall Harlan II* 1954 Eisenhower No action taken
Clement Haynsworth 1969 Nixon Rejected
Ebenezer R. Hoar 1869 Grant Rejected
William B. Hornblower 1893, 1893 Cleveland No action taken, Rejected
Edward King 1844, 1844 Tyler No action taken, Withdrawn
Stanley Matthews* 1881 Hayes No action taken
William C. Micou 1853 Fillmore No action taken
Harriet Miers 2005 G. W. Bush Withdrawn
John J. Parker 1930 Hoover Rejected
William Paterson* 1793 Washington Withdrawn
Wheeler Hazard Peckham 1894 Cleveland Rejected
John M. Read 1845 Tyler No action taken
John Roberts* 2005 G. W. Bush Withdrawn
John Rutledge 1795 Washington Rejected
John C. Spencer 1844, 1844 Tyler, Tyler Rejected, Withdrawn
Henry Stanbery 1866 A. Johnson No action taken
Roger B. Taney* 1835 Jackson No action taken
Homer Thornberry 1968 L. B. Johnson Withdrawn
Reuben Walworth 1844, 1844, 1844 Tyler Withdrawn, No action taken, Withdrawn
George Henry Williams 1873 Grant Withdrawn
Alexander Wolcott 1811 Madison Rejected
George W. Woodward 1845 Polk Rejected

NOTE: Nominees noted with an * eventually went on to be confirmed via another nomination. The 26 others were never confirmed.

There have also been several nominees who were confirmed but never served. Many ultimately declined: John Quincy Adams, William Cushing, Roscoe Conkling, Robert H. Harrison, John Jay and Levi Lincoln, Sr. Edwin Stanton, nominated by Ulysses S. Grant in 1869, died before he could serve.

Of the nominees who were rejected, the U.S. Senate notes John Parker (1930) was the only rejection for a 74 year period between 1894 and 1968. Garland’s nomination is also significant in that the GOP-controlled Senate refused hearings as there was a forthcoming election — which was a new reasoning. Barbara Perry, the Director of Presidential Studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center of Public Affairs, told TIME the reasoning given by Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t outlined in the Constitution and that about six presidents were able to successfully have nominees confirmed during lame-duck periods.

Altogether, 127 SCOTUS nominees have been confirmed since 1789.

